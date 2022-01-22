Hailee Johnson scored 22 points, Kinsley Goetz finished with 21 points, and the Owensboro Catholic girls basketball team closed the game on a 21-7 run to capture a 69-56 win over district foe Apollo on Friday at the Sportscenter.
Johnson and Goetz combined to score the final 18 points for the Lady Aces (15-6, 3-0 in 9th District), with the pair converting 9-of-9 free throws down that stretch.
The late run was sparked by Lauren Keelin knocking down three foul shots after she was fouled on an attempt from 3-point range with 6:19 remaining, and Catholic coach Michael Robertson credited his team for pulling away from there.
“We gutted it out,” he said. “We didn’t play the best that we could play, but I thought we did a real good job in the second half, especially focusing on getting Kinsley the ball inside, and she went to work. She did a good job in there.
“Overall, we got more work to do. They’re a tough matchup. They’re playing really well right now. That’s a good team that’s going to be a hard out for anyone come district and region tournament time.”
Apollo (9-9, 2-2) led 9-8 after the first quarter and closed the second frame on a 5-0 run — capped by Shelbie Beatty’s 3-pointer before the horn — for a 28-23 halftime advantage.
Catholic used a 13-2 run midway through the third quarter to climb back into contention, and Johnson’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in the period provided the Lady Aces a 46-45 lead. The fourth quarter, however, was all Catholic.
Karmin Riley finished with 15 points, providing another scoring punch for the Lady Aces.
“I like to have people that can put the ball in the basket, but I also will say this, we’ve got guards that are distributing the ball and getting the ball in positions to score,” Robertson said. “Katie Riney’s done a great job of that, Maddie Hayden does a good job of that, Camille Conkright came in and played well tonight.
“Lauren Keelin came in and got three big free throws. It was real tight. After that, that changed the whole momentum. I was proud of them tonight.”
Apollo was paced by Beatty, who scored 20 points with four made 3-pointers. Jenna Dant finished with 16 points, and Kennedy Lane chipped in 11 points.
The E-Gals return to action Saturday with a trip to Graves County, while Catholic is off until a Monday matchup against Owensboro.
APOLLO 9 19 17 7 — 56
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 8 15 23 23 — 69
Apollo (56) — Beatty 20, Dant 16, Lane 11, Survant 5, Curry 4.
Owensboro Catholic (69) — Johnson 22, Goetz 21, Riley 15, Hayden 5, La. Keelin 3, Riney 3.
BOYS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 80, APOLLO 66
Brian Griffith scored 20 points to lead four scorers in double figures, and the Aces held off Apollo for a district win at the Sportscenter.
Jari Barber and Parker Gray added 16 points apiece for Catholic (10-9, 2-2 in 9th District), which jumped out to an early 19-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 40-27 advantage at halftime.
After trailing by 17 points entering the fourth quarter, the Eagles (2-16, 0-4) climbed to within 12 points on two occasions — but Apollo couldn’t get any closer from there.
Eli Masterson paced Apollo with 19 points, and Jaden Kelly added 17 points. Zjhan Tutt chipped in 10 points, as well.
Ji Webb finished with 14 points to round out the double-digit scorers for the Aces.
Despite his team’s offensive prowess, Aces coach Tim Riley was worried about his squad’s defensive effort more than anything.
“We have the ability to score,” he said. “My concern is giving up 66 points — not a very good defensive team. That’s my big concern right there, because we won’t score enough points to give ourselves a chance. Giving up 66 points tonight was very disappointing.”
According to Riley, defensive improvements for his team start with commitment.
“Defense is not what everybody enjoys doing,” he said. “To me, championship teams are when you can score and then guard them. We can score points, but we have no commitment on the defensive end.”
Apollo plays again Saturday when it hosts Monroe County, and the Aces return to action at home against Christian County on Monday.
APOLLO 6 21 15 24 — 66
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 19 21 19 21 — 80
Apollo (66) — Masterson 19, J. Kelly 17, Tutt 10, Stites 9, Morphew 6, Smith 3, K. Kelly 2.
Owensboro Catholic (80) — Griffith 20, Barber 16, Gray 16, Webb 14, T. Carrico 5, Clark 4, Sims 3, V. Carrico 2.
