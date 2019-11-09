Owensboro Catholic's marathon five-set upset of Breckinridge County likely served the Lady Aces well on Friday in the first round of the KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament at Valley High School in Louisville.
In another five-set thriller, the Lady Aces (27-10) battled past 10th Region champion Campbell County 25-27, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 15-8 to advance to Saturday's noon (CT) quarterfinal matchup against 8th Region champion North Oldham (27-8).
"It was just like Breckinridge County," OCHS coach Brian Hardison said. "It was back and forth, back and forth, back and forth -- I was just really proud of the way we hung in there and played together. That's what it takes to win at this level of play.
"Everybody stepped up and played their roles well. This was a tough match and we had to have everyone contributing."
The teams battled on even terms for four hotly contested sets -- each separated by only two points -- before Catholic took control in the fifth set behind Cassidy Towery.
In the fifth, Catholic shot in front 6-2 and never trailed.
Campbell County (20-16) pulled within 9-6 on a kill by Kasey Martin, but Towery responded with three consecutive kills to keep the Camels at bay. Towery had another kill to make it 14-8 and an attacking error by Campbell County sealed its fate.
In the first set, the Lady Aces fell behind 7-0, then pulled ahead, before a 9-1 run sparked the Camels to the win.
Catholic trailed midway through the second set but went on a 7-0 run of its own to shoot in front 21-16. A kill by Cate Sites capped off the set for the Lady Aces and tied the match.
The third set was tied at 23 when Campbell County got consecutive kills from Hope Russell and Riley McKinney to close it out and take a 2-1 advantage in the match.
Catholic, however, simply would not be denied.
In what was a do-or-die fourth set for the Lady Aces, the teams were tied 23 when a Camels attack error provided Catholic the lead. A Sites kill closed out the set moments later.
"Campbell County was tall, controlled the ball well, and they knew what to do with it," Hardison said. "They were very smart with the ball."
Catholic, meanwhile, got a huge performance from Towery, who finished with 16 kills, nine digs, six aces, three blocks and two assists.
Other production for the Lady Aces came from Sites (12 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces), Madeline Castlen (11 kills, 7 blocks, 2 aces), Isabelle Wright (10 kills, 10 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces), Cecilia Clemens (44 assists, 5 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks), Hadley Latham (3 digs, 3 assists, 2 kills), Jayden Bickett (4 digs), and Jenna Glenn (8 digs).
Russell, Olivia Crowl and McKinney combined for 43 kills to pace Campbell County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.