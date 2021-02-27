Owensboro Catholic zipped out to an early lead and never looked back Friday night.
The Lady Aces reeled off the first 19 points of the game against Muhlenberg County, setting the tone for an eventual 65-24 victory in front of a limited crowd at the Sportscenter.
“It makes it a lot easier on them,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said of his players’ quick start. “They relax and play a little bit without being as tense. We’ve won two or three games right down to the wire that they’ve had to learn and grow up. ... We’ve seen both ends of it, and we’ve just got to keep getting better. That’s going to help us in the long run.”
Hailee Johnson scored 12 points to pace the Lady Aces (11-6), while Maddie Hayden added 11 points. Rachel Traylor also finished with 10 points, as Catholic won its third straight outing.
Catholic claimed a 19-3 advantage after the first quarter before pushing its lead to 38-13 at halftime. The second half was much of the same, with the Lady Aces going up 56-19 through three periods.
According to Robertson, his team’s focus was building momentum heading into the last few weeks of the season.
“We hadn’t been shooting the ball extremely well, so I wanted them to gain some confidence,” he said. “Shooting the ball, seeing the ball go through the basket, continue to rebound, do the little things we’ve been preaching in practice every day.
“You can very well not be focused and not ready to play. I thought we were. We came out, we took care of business in the first quarter, and then we just tried to keep them playing hard the whole time.”
Alyssa Browning, Macy Fields and Brooklyn Stewart posted five points apiece to lead Muhlenberg County (1-8).
Both teams return to action Saturday, with the Lady Aces set to host Butler and the Lady Mustangs will travel to face South Warren.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 3-10-6-5 — 24
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 19-19-18-9 — 65
Muhlenberg County (24) — Browning 5, Fields 5, Stewart 5, Boggess 4, Joines 3, Vinson 2.
Owensboro Catholic (65) — Johnson 12, Hayden 11, Traylor 10, Maggard 8, Goetz 6, La. Keelin 5, Riney 5, Head 4, Le. Keelin 2, Rice 2.
BOYS MUHLENBERG COUNTY 46, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 32
Nash Divine scored 14 points to lead the Mustangs, and Muhlenberg County put on the defensive clamps after intermission to take a victory at the Sportscenter.
The Mustangs (11-1) limited the host Aces to just 12 points in the second half — turning a one-point halftime lead into a double-digit advantage early in the third quarter. Muhlenberg County scored the first nine points of the third period, capped off by Cole Vincent’s steal and layup that put his team ahead 30-20.
A conventional three-point play by Brian Griffith brought Catholic within 35-27 with 1:37 left in the third, but four consecutive free throws by Divine had Muhlenberg County leading 39-27 entering the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs held the Aces at bay from there.
“We try to hang our hat on the defensive end,” said Muhlenberg County coach Kyle Eades. “We try to focus on getting multiple stops, consecutive stops. We feel like when we can do that, we can get out and play in transition a little bit and get easy points that way.
“We were able to get a little bit of a gap there in the third quarter, and from there it becomes about trying to maintain it as much as possible.”
Vincent added 12 points for Muhlenberg County, which won its eighth straight contest.
The Aces (12-5) were led by Ji Webb, who posted a team-best 13 points and seven rebounds, while Griffith finished with 11 points.
For Eades, the victory will serve as a major building block moving forward.
“Anytime you come to the Sportscenter and get a win against Catholic, it’s a good win,” Eades added. “Catholic’s a really good basketball team, obviously really well-coached, and they have two really tough matchups with Griffith and Webb.
“We just tried to focus on having a few sharp days of practice this week, put the gameplan together, and come over here and try to execute.”
The Mustangs play again Saturday at Grayson County, while Catholic is set to face Hancock County on Monday.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 8-13-18-7 — 46
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 6-14-7-5 — 32
Muhlenberg County (46) — Divine 14, Vincent 12, Lovan 8, McCoy 6, Summers 4, Rose 2.
Owensboro Catholic (32) — Webb 13, Griffith 11, McFarland 6, Barber 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.