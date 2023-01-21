Karmin Riley scored a game-high 21 points, and Owensboro Catholic turned up the defensive heat on the way to capturing a 71-34 district victory over Apollo on Friday at Eagle Arena.
Riley knocked down five 3-pointers, including a 25-footer at the third-quarter buzzer that gave the Lady Aces a 59-26 lead, and Catholic (15-4, 4-0 9th District) forced 22 turnovers that often led to open shots in transition.
“That’s what we pride ourselves in is our defense,” OCHS coach Michael Robertson said afterward. “We’ve got to bring it every single day.
“We’re trying to hold people under 40 points, and we’re doing a pretty good job of that for the most part.”
The E-Gals (6-14, 0-4) jumped out to an early lead with Gizelle Whitlock knocking down a 3-pointer that gave Apollo a 10-6 advantage with 3:27 left in the first quarter. After that, however, the Lady Aces reeled off a 9-0 run that put them up 15-10 at the first break.
Kennedy Lane drilled a 3 at the onset of the second period, pulling Apollo to within two points, but Catholic answered with a 13-0 scoring outburst to establish a 28-13 lead with 2:46 left in the half. Hailee Johnson knocked down a pull-up jump shot at the buzzer to give the Lady Aces a 36-18 lead at intermission.
Catholic’s offensive efficiency continued into the second half, with the Lady Aces opening the third quarter on a 13-0 run — leading to a 59-26 advantage heading into the final frame.
From there, Catholic was able to close out the game for the victory.
“Honestly, this whole week, we’ve been working on our offense,” Robertson said. “I thought it looked a little bit better out there. We were actually able to execute our plays. It didn’t always go in, we didn’t always see what we were doing, but we were running the plays and getting the looks that we want.
“Now, we want them to see the looks that we’re getting and make sure that we’re executing and hitting the right people. Overall, I was pleased with our halfcourt offense today.”
Johnson finished with 16 points for Catholic, while Lexie Keelin added 12 points and Aubrey Randolph chipped in 10 points.
Kennedy Lane led the E-Gals with 16 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Both teams return to action Saturday, with Catholic traveling to face Southwestern and Apollo hosting Graves County.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 15 21 23 12 — 71
Owensboro Catholic (71) — Riley 21, Johnson 16, Le. Keelin 12, Randolph 10, Grant 4, Hayden 4, Krampe 4.
Apollo (34) — Lane 16, Whitlock 8, Lee 3, Sapp 3, Thompson 2, Gardner 1, Vera 1.
BOYS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 72, APOLLO 31
After carrying just a four-point lead into halftime, the Aces erupted in the second half for a runaway victory at Eagle Arena.
“We didn’t play with an edge in the first half,” OCHS coach Tim Riley said. “We didn’t play real excited, like it was going to be easy.
“We blistered them at halftime, and we came back and played a lot harder, moved the ball and attacked the rim and ran the floor hard.”
The Aces led only 13-5 at the end of the first quarter, and Apollo’s Zjhan Tutt put in a layup with 2.5 seconds left in the second frame to pull the Eagles within 22-18 at halftime.
After that, though, it was all Aces.
“We turned them over and then we started getting some open 3s, and we have a bunch of guys that can make 3s,” said Riley, whose squad outscored the Eagles 50-13 in the second half and made 12 shots from beyond the arc. “As a team right now, going into tonight, hitting 36% from 3 is pretty good for a high school team.”
Much of that success came from Catholic’s defensive pressure.
“It creates everything for you,” Riley said. “What happens if you get the ball in the open floor. It’s so much harder to score when it’s five on five, I don’t care who it’s against. When you start getting those turnovers, you start getting the floor spread and they don’t know who to guard.
“It’s been the big reason we’re averaging over 70 points a game, is the pressure we’re putting on people.”
Parker Gray led balanced Catholic with 15 points, while Luke Beickman and Brian Griffith chipped in 10 points apiece.
Tutt scored 12 points to lead Apollo.
The Aces play again Monday against Grayson County, while Apollo hosts Grayson County on Tuesday.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 13 9 28 22 — 72
Owensboro Catholic (72) — Gray 15, Beickman 10, Griffith 10, Ebelhar 8, Frick 6, Hobgood 6, Johnson 6, Carrico 5, Sims 4, Eaves 2.
Apollo (31) — Tutt 12, Dixon 8, Green 3, Hein 3, Kelly 3, Hardin 2.
