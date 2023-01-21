Karmin Riley scored a game-high 21 points, and Owensboro Catholic turned up the defensive heat on the way to capturing a 71-34 district victory over Apollo on Friday at Eagle Arena.

Riley knocked down five 3-pointers, including a 25-footer at the third-quarter buzzer that gave the Lady Aces a 59-26 lead, and Catholic (15-4, 4-0 9th District) forced 22 turnovers that often led to open shots in transition.

