Hailee Johnson scored 15 points, and Karmin Riley added 11 points as the Owensboro Catholic girls basketball team opened 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic play with a 62-30 victory over Whitesville Trinity on Tuesday at the St. Mary of the Woods Horn Community Center in Whitesville.

It took a little while for the Lady Aces (7-0) to find a rhythm, coach Michael Robertson said, but forcing 30 turnovers throughout the game helped Catholic get out in transition — though OCHS didn’t always take advantage.

