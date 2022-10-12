Ginny Young scored four goals, Maddie Hayden added a pair of goals, and Katie Riney dished three helpers to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 10-1 victory over Muhlenberg County in the 3rd Region Tournament semifinals Tuesday night at Apollo High School’s Eagle Stadium.
With the win, the Lady Aces (16-5-1) advance to face Ohio County in Thursday’s regional championship game.
Despite the final score, OCHS coach Andy Hines said, his team still had to work to get the win against the tightly-packed Lady Mustangs.
“We knew it was going to be like that,” he said. “There was a lot of people in the box at times, bouncing around. I think the important pat of it is advancing and everybody got a little playing time tonight, and that’s a good thing. Ginny played really well.”
Catholic notched three goals in the first half for a 3-0 advantage at intermission, then added another four goals before Muhlenberg County (12-7-1) found a response.
The Lady Mustangs’ Jenny Nilsen, who entered the game ranked third in the state in goals per game (3.3) and 10th in goals overall (50), scored Muhlenberg County’s lone goal in the 75th minute.
Another pair of scores down the stretch provided the final margin for the Lady Aces.
Mallary Bailey and Elizabeth Hayden each had a goal and an assist for Catholic, Carmen Brauer and Riney both added a goal, and Annie Helwig, Jahaira Ward, Maddie Hayden and Young had one assist apiece. Abby Payne was credited with three saves in goal.
Madison Teague recorded 13 saves in goal for Muhlenberg County.
Having Young and Maddie Hayden leading the way, Hines said, is always a luxury.
“They create space,” he said. “They’re good on the ball. They’re both two-footed players, and two-footed players are dangerous. They play hard.”
Now, Catholic will face Ohio County after defeating the Lady Eagles 10-0 on Sept. 20, but the Lady Aces are expecting a much stiffer challenge this time around.
“That’s not the same team that’s going to come out next time,” he said of Ohio County, which played without its starting goalkeeper in the previous meeting. “So, just preparing us mentally and preparing us to be ready physically.
“I think we had the ball for the majority of the game tonight, but sometimes it’s just static, so just getting movement off the ball (will be important).”
If Catholic approaches Thursday’s game with a clear focus, Hines said, he expects his players to perform well.
“Mentally, we’re sometimes all over the place,” he said. “Getting us mentally ready and mentally prepared to know that the next game’s going to be harder. Come out, fight and play that first 15-20 minutes as hard as you can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.