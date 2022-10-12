OWESPTS-10-12-22 CATH MUHL GIRLS MATCH DOM

Above left: Owensboro Catholic’s Katie Riney tries for a shot in the box against Muhlenberg County’s Chelsie Johnson on Tuesday night during the second round of the 3rd Region Girls Soccer Tournament at Apollo’s Eagle Stadium. Above right: Muhlenberg County’s Jenny Nilsen goes up with Owensboro Catholic’s Ginny Young for a header during Tuesday’s match.

 Photos by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Ginny Young scored four goals, Maddie Hayden added a pair of goals, and Katie Riney dished three helpers to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 10-1 victory over Muhlenberg County in the 3rd Region Tournament semifinals Tuesday night at Apollo High School’s Eagle Stadium.

With the win, the Lady Aces (16-5-1) advance to face Ohio County in Thursday’s regional championship game.

