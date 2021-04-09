Hannah Carter, Bailey Hamilton and Hadley Phelps each clubbed a home run and drove in three runs apiece to lift Owensboro Catholic High School to a 14-0 five-inning win over Whitesville Trinity in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic softball tournament Thursday in Brownsville.
The Lady Aces also got two hits apiece from Phelps, Carter (two runs) and Camille Conkright (three runs). Lilli Grant and Abbie Dukate also scored two runs each for Catholic (1-2), with Grant smacking a triple.
Cassidy Morris finished with a double for the Lady Raiders (0-5), who were limited to two hits in the loss.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC204-62 — 14-11-1
WHITESVILLE TRINITY000-00 — 0-2-1
WP-Phelps. LP-Barnett. 2B-Morris (T). 3B-Grant (OC). HR-Carter, Ba. Hamilton, Phelps (OC).
BASEBALL
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 11, FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 1
Luke Scales clubbed a grand slam and drove in five runs in the Aces’ five-inning victory at the Warren County Invitational in Bowling Green.
Sam McFarland finished 2-for-3, scored three runs and struck out four batters in two innings of relief work for the Aces (4-0). Finley Munsey went 1-for-1 with a pair of RBIs and earned the pitching victory.
Franklin-Simpson slipped to 2-4 after the loss.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC240-41 — 11-7-1
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON000-01 — 1-3-1
WP-F. Munsey. LP-Owens. 2B-Castlen, Mundy, Jenkins (OC). 3B-McFarland (OC). HR-Scales (OC).
APOLLO WINS 2 AT KEATON HALL
Apollo topped North Hardin 4-3, then the Eagles beat Somerset 5-3 in the Keaton Hall Wood Bat Memorial at Bardstown.
Noah Cook picked up the complete game win for Apollo against Somerset. Cook allowed three runs and four hits, and also worked out of a couple of trouble spots.
Nolan Millay was 2-for-2 and Landon Hamilton was 2-for-3 against Somerset.
Max Holder had two hits and scored two runs for the Eagles against North Hardin.
Apollo beat Grayson County 10-0 on Wednesday. Bowman was 2-for-3. Judd had a 3-RBI single.
NORTH HARDIN100-011-00 _ 3-4-0
APOLLO010-100-11 _ 4-4-4
WP-St. Clair. LP-Harper. 2B-Holder (A). 3B-Holder, Brown (A).
SOMERSET110-000-1 _ 3-4-0
APOLLO100-310-x _ 5-7-1
WP-Cook. LP-Johnson. 2B-Hamilton (A).
OHIO COUNTY 8, GRANT COUNTY 4
Matthew Smith drove in three runs with a triple, and Jacob Gregory and Baize Nolan added two RBIs apiece, as the Eagles won at the Warren County Invitational in Bowling Green.
Ohio County (3-4) collected just three hits but drew 14 walks — with Smith and Clayton Goff scoring two runs each. Goff also stole three bases, and Deacon Addis earned the pitching win with six strikeouts and one earned run with a walk in four innings.
Grant County fell to 0-2.
OHIO COUNTY011-401-1 — 8-3-4
GRANT COUNTY301-000-0 — 4-5-3
WP-Addis. LP-Hillman. 3B-Smith (O).
McLEAN COUNTY SPLITS TWO
The Cougars opened play in the Warren County Invitational with a 10-4 loss to Crittenden County before bouncing back for an 18-4 five-inning win over Russellville in Bowling Green.
In the loss, Grant Lovell struck out five batters and drove in a pair of runs for McLean County.
Crittenden County was paced by Maddox Carlson, who clubbed a home run.
In the victory, McLean County was led by eighth-grade pitcher Ayden Rice, who struck out seven batters in the no-hitter for a complete-game win. Will Logsdon went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the Cougars (2-3), while Kamden Level finished 2-for-2 with four runs and Cruz Lee was 2-for-4 with two runs.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY 10, McLEAN COUNTY 4
McLEAN COUNTY012-010-0 — 4-5-5
CRITTENDEN COUNTY220-024-x — 10-6-0
WP-Foster. LP-Lovell. 2B-Logsdon (M), Bailey (CC). HR-Carlson (CC).
McLEAN COUNTY 18, RUSSELLVILLE 4
McLEAN COUNTY035-64 — 18-10-4
RUSSELVILLE120-01 — 4-0-4
WP-Rice. LP-Roberts.
