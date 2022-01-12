Hailee Johnson scored a game-best 14 points, and the Owensboro Catholic High School girls basketball team rolled to a 56-22 win over Muhlenberg County on Tuesday at the Sportscenter.
The Lady Aces (13-5) scored the first eight points of the game on the way to building a 19-8 lead through the first eight minutes, which Catholic coach Michael Robertson said gave his players early confidence.
“We shot the ball extremely well at the very beginning,” he said. “Ball movement was pretty good, and we hit open jumpers, and that dictated a lot of the game.
“We were able to turn them over early and get that lead built up.”
Behind their defensive effort, the Lady Aces extended their lead to 39-10 at intermission and 51-12 through the first three quarters.
“We just tried to keep working on things,” Robertson said. “We were really focused on trying to get the ball inside there in the second half.
“When you hit shots, everything becomes a lot easier. We were getting good shots and made baskets.”
Lauren Keelin and Karmin Riley finished with 11 points apiece for Catholic.
Muhlenberg County (4-8) was paced by Macy Fields, who finished with 12 points.
“They played good,” Robertson said of the Lasy Mustangs, who outscored Catholic 10-5 in the fourth quarter. “They were playing a zone, and we were actually very patient. ... When we’re hitting outside shots and getting turnovers, it makes for a long night.”
The victory was the eighth in nine tries for the Lady Aces, whose lone loss in that stretch was a defeat at No. 1 Sacred Heart on Sunday.
“This was our third home game, so we’ve been road warriors,” Robertson said. “We’re just battling, trying to get better each and every day and trying to make it where we can play and try to compete for 3rd Region and 9th District championships.”
Both teams return to action Friday, with Muhlenberg County hosting Ohio County and Owensboro Catholic traveling to take on Owensboro.
“It’ll be a barnburner,” Robertson said. “It’ll be tough. We got to take care of the ball and rebound the basketball. They’re going to be a lot bigger, so we’ll have our hands full Friday night.”
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 8 2 2 10 — 22
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 19 20 12 5 — 56
Muhlenberg County (22) — Fields 12, Boggess 3, Proffitt 3, Joines 2, Stewart 2.
Owensboro Catholic (54) — Johnson 14, La. Keelin 11, Riley 11, Goetz 6, Riey 4, Martin 3, Hayden 2, Le. Keelin 2, Randolph 2, Conkright 1,
