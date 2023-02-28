Once Owensboro Catholic found its footing Monday night, it was off to the races.

Hailee Johnson scored a game-high 16 points, swiped six steals and dished three assists, and the Lady Aces rolled to a 71-29 win over Butler County in the first round of the Girls 3rd Region Basketball Tournament at the Sportscenter.

