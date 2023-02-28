Once Owensboro Catholic found its footing Monday night, it was off to the races.
Hailee Johnson scored a game-high 16 points, swiped six steals and dished three assists, and the Lady Aces rolled to a 71-29 win over Butler County in the first round of the Girls 3rd Region Basketball Tournament at the Sportscenter.
Catholic (23-9) advances to face Meade County (22-9) in Friday’s semifinals.
“I wasn’t pleased the first two minutes, but I was pleased after that,” said OCHS coach Michael Robertson, whose team forced 23 turnovers in the win. “When we came out, we called two plays in the locker room and we were unable to run either one of them, so that was very disheartening. But longer in the game, we calmed down. It was probably nerves, first region game, and we did a good job. We actually started running stuff, we were able to execute.
“Our defense got them, got some turnovers, got some easy buckets. We got away from them early in the second half, and we were able to put them away.”
Aubrey Randolph scored six of her 12 points in the first quarter, helping the Lady Aces claim a 21-9 lead through the first eight minutes.
Catholic outscored Butler County 24-6 in the second frame — including a 20-0 run over 6:47 — before Ava Wilson’s offensive rebound and putback at the buzzer drew the Lady Bears to within 45-15 at halftime.
The Lady Aces opened the third quarter on a 9-0 spurt, capped off by Randolph’s layup on an assist from Johnson, for a 54-15 lead with 5:25 left in the period. Along the way, Catholic forced a KHSAA-mandated running back.
With substitutes closing out the game, the Lady Aces held off Butler County (19-11) down the stretch.
“We have got to stay focused for 32 minutes,” Robertson added. “We did that quite a bit today. I’d say the fourth quarter, we probably weren’t as in sync, but we also weren’t playing our top eight, top 10 girls. I thought the subs did a good job.”
Lauren Keelin chipped in 10 points for the Lady Aces, who shot 55.3% from the field, 7-of-20 from 3-point range (35%) and 12-of-14 on free throws (85.7%) with only seven turnovers. Randolph also recorded three rebounds and three steals, and Jenna Krampe posted six rebounds and four assists off the bench.
“They didn’t put a lot of pressure on us,” Robertson said of Butler County. “I anticipated them to, but they didn’t. We were able to keep our head up a lot of times and find the open person and get easy buckets, so that was good to see.
“I felt like it was pretty balanced overall. We got a lot of contributions from multiple players.”
Wilson scored 12 points to pace the Lady Bears, who shot 30.8% from the field, 2-of-11 from beyond the arc (18.2%) and 3-of-13 on foul shots (23.1%).
Now, Catholic gets the chance to avenge a 59-42 regular-season loss to Meade County from Feb. 6 when the Lady Aces take on the Lady Waves at 6 p.m. Friday.
“They won 90% of the 50-50 balls,” Robertson said of the previous meeting. “If that happens again, we’ll be done. We have to match their intensity. We have to play as hard as they do. We probably did that for about two quarters last time, but then the second half, we took it off. You can’t take it off against them, they play so hard. We have to be focused with the mindset that we can play with them.
“Look for a big crowd here Friday night, and you’ll probably see some real good 3rd Region basketball.”
BUTLER COUNTY 9 6 6 8 — 29
OWENSBORO CATH. 21 24 15 11 — 71
Butler County (29) — Wilson 12, Leach 5, Phelps 3, Willoughby 3, Hunt 2, Rice 2, Skaggs 2.
Owensboro Catholic (71) — Johnson 16, Randolph 12, La. Keelin 10, Riley 7, Grant 6, Krampe 6, Le. Keelin 5, Riney 5, Hayden 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.