Kara Morris, Lily Moore and Katie Riney scored two goals apiece to help Owensboro Catholic take a 9-1 high school girls' soccer victory over district foe Owensboro on Tuesday night at OCHS's Independence Field.
Morris and Moore were two of the five seniors to be recognized during the Lady Aces' Senior Night celebration, alongside Kaylee Morris (one goal), Emma Eyre and Natalie Goodwin.
"They did phenomenal," OCHS coach Lindsey Overby said of her seniors, noting a recent formation change that moved all five players into the midfield. "They really carried the team. Everything that we've been working on and the direction we've been going, they laid it out tonight. It was awesome to see."
Other goals for Catholic came from Madeline Hayden and Ashton Logsdon, as the Lady Aces (2-1-1, 2-0 in 9th District) built a 7-0 advantage in the first 35 minutes.
Owensboro (2-3, 0-2) struck with 2:15 left in the first half, when Abby Warren's long pass from a midfield free kick bounced into the box, allowing Kallie Vanover to put it away for the Lady Devils' lone score of the evening.
Logsdon's goal moments later provided the Lady Aces a 7-1 halftime lead.
The tone in the second half was much different, though.
After scoreless back-and-forth action most of the way, Catholic finally broke through on Moore's goal with 3:15 left in the contest.
"It did slow down in the second half, and I think that had a lot to do with the formation we're playing now is a little different, so the conditioning's different," Overby said. "And, I think (Owensboro) came back solid. They knew how to defend and they did it, whereas in the first half I think they were trying to figure that out."
OHS freshman goalkeeper Chandler Worth didn't make things any easier on Catholic, either. She recorded 21 saves for the game.
"We needed every one of them to stay in the game," said Lady Devils coach Michael Lovett, who praised Worth's effort. "... Once she started believing in herself more, and the backline had her back a little bit, and she could relax and not just be peppered all the time, the sky was the limit. And she rose to every challenge."
It was a much better performance in the second half, Lovett added, especially after he challenged his players at intermission.
"It's beyond just playing soccer," he said. "It's 'Do you want to?' In the past, this is a team that they look at the score, it's 8-1, we'll just quit. This team, they look at it and it's a challenge to them. The second half was 1-0, and I think that if we can put two halves together, we give them a bit more run for their money.
"(The Lady Aces) are an excellent team, well-coached, well-disciplined, technical, but sometimes it's that energy and effort that makes the difference. It did in the second half; I'd just like to do it for two complete halves."
Owensboro returns to action Tuesday in a district matchup against Daviess County, while Catholic plays again Thursday against Ohio County.
Moving forward, Overby just wants to see her team continue to settle into its new formation.
"I feel really confident about where we are," she said. "We've still got a lot of things to do. Honestly, we have a short bench, but we've got a lot of dynamic, universal players that can play almost anywhere. We've been really working this season just trying to figure out where everybody fits, to keep that rhythm and control the game."
