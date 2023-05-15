The Owensboro Catholic High School girls’ tennis team will look to continue its strong play this season when the 3rd Region Tennis Tournament begins Monday at the Owensboro Tennis Complex outside of Centre Court.

The Lady Aces, led by two-time defending singles regional champion Ella Cason, feature a mix of experienced and inexperienced players, according to coach Noel Clayton, but he’s been pleased with their progression throughout the year.

