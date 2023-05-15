The Owensboro Catholic High School girls’ tennis team will look to continue its strong play this season when the 3rd Region Tennis Tournament begins Monday at the Owensboro Tennis Complex outside of Centre Court.
The Lady Aces, led by two-time defending singles regional champion Ella Cason, feature a mix of experienced and inexperienced players, according to coach Noel Clayton, but he’s been pleased with their progression throughout the year.
“They’ve worked real hard all year,” he said. “We got a lot of new people playing doubles. Aisha Merchant, one of our doubles champions last year, is playing singles this year, and we’ve got two brand new doubles teams.
“As a team, the girls have really only lost once this year. Half of them have played in the regional tournament before, but the other half haven’t.”
Cason and Merchant, both sophomores, will pace Catholic in singles play, while the Lady Aces also rely on the doubles tandems of Ella Grace Buckman-Elizabeth Hayden and Isabelle Reisz-Julia Marshall.
“It’s been a learning experience for everybody getting used to playing new positions, but that’s made it exciting too,” Clayton added. “Seeing them get better from the first match to now has been great.”
Other area participants will include Apollo’s Kyndall Hayden, Sophey Jennings, Kaelin Payne-Lucy Waldschmidt and Ella Hayden-Emma Parker; Daviess County’s Emmie Williams, Madalyn Brown, Ella Boswell-Kate Mason and Alexa Salamah-Allessa Hall; Owensboro’s Addie Travis, Anna Travis, Whitley Ford-Caroline Smith and Riley Hunt-Emma Embry; Hancock County’s Chloe White-Ashlyn Madden; Muhlenberg County’s Sarah-Cate Boggess, a doubles regional runner-up finisher last year, Ludovica Rinzivillo, Madison Teague-Karoline Torkelson-Bjerke and Abigail Latham-Sarah Althuser; and Ohio County’s Skyla Ross, Angela Ho, Camryn Kennedy-Ella Decker and Reese Brown-Megan Shocklee.
Boys’ brackets were unavailable by press time, though Grayson County enters as a heavy favorite.
The first two rounds will be contested Monday, with the quarterfinals set for Tuesday and the regional title matchups on Wednesday.
