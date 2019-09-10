The Lady Aces were on their game.
Senior Emma Payne shot a 38 to help the Owensboro Catholic High School girls garner a 10-stroke lead following the opening round of the City-County Golf Championships Monday afternoon on the front nine at Owensboro Country Club.
"I'm ecstatic," Lady Aces coach Stacey Johnson said. "Maddi Roberts with a 40, which was phenomenal, Emma (Payne) was like a rock star, and we just got great production from the whole team.
"This group practices hard and their hard work is paying off. We've been working on our short game, in particular, and it's making a difference for us."
Payne, meanwhile, was simply trying to stay in the moment.
"I was just trying to stay focused and get through the round," Payne said. "That was what it was about for me today -- staying focused no matter what, and getting through the round."
Catholic shot 174 and also featured scoring from Roberts (40), Abby Bahnick (44) and Conleigh Osborne (52).
Daviess County is in second place at 187, led by Holly Holton's 41. Also scoring for DC were Addison Heady (44), Emilee Clark (45) and Kirsten Henderson (52).
Apollo's Macey Brown shot a 38 to tie Payne for first-round individual honors. The E-Gals (200) also got scoring from Brooke Brown (46), Mary Lyons (50) and Addison Carter (66).
Owensboro, which did not field a complete team, was led by Ellie Watson's 66.
On the boys' side, heavy favorite Daviess County did not disappoint -- putting three golfers in the 30s and finishing with a score of 146.
"It's a good number," Panthers coach Lars King said. "Shooting under 300 has been a goal for this team all season and we're on pace to break 300 in this.
"We actually didn't finish well, lost a few strokes late, or else we would have shot under par as a team."
DC senior Chris Salamah led all boys competitors with a 2-under par 34 -- this, after shooting a 92 for 18 holes in Saturday's Bowling Green Invitational at Bowling Green Country Club.
"After that round, I just went, 'That's not happening again,' " Salamah said of his 92. "Today, my driving wasn't the best, but I made up for it with my iron play and my putting -- I played well.
"I had birdies at 3, 4, 7 and 8. I had a lot of one-putts."
He also had plenty of help from his teammates. Rounding out the Panthers' scoring were Daniel Love (35), Braden Whistle (36) and Brady Huckleberry (41).
Owensboro Catholic sits in second place at 165, featuring Jakob Wellman (35), JT Payne (42), Reece Higdon (43) and Sam Mitchell (45).
Jack Lashbrook's 38 led the way for Owensboro (172), which also got scoring from Andrew Chancellor (42), Will Hume (45) and Lucas Lyons (47).
Apollo is in fourth place at 191, featuring Isaac Crabtree (44), Ethan Dych (45), Nathan Payne (48) and Tanner Klee (54).
Whitesville Trinity (208) was led by Blake McBrayer's 46, and also featured scoring from Brady McBrayer (50) and both Hunter O'Bryan and Nate Hernandez, each of whom shot 61.
The 18-hole event concludes today at OCC.
