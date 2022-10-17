Despite going on the road to open state tournament play, the Owensboro Catholic High School girls soccer team’s confidence remains sky-high heading into Monday’s first-round matchup at Whitefield Academy in Louisville.
The game is slated for a 6 p.m. CT start at Christian Academy-Louisville.
“I think we feel like the first-round game is a game that we should win,” OCHS coach Andy Hines said Sunday. “I know the (KHSAA) RPI and all that looks differently, but we feel that’s a team that we can go and compete with and win. They have some girls that can score, but other than that, I like our chances.”
The Lady Aces (17-5-1) advanced after winning their second 3rd Region title in three years and will face the Lady Wildcats (20-3), who advanced out of the 6th Region for the first time in program history.
Having been there before, Hines said, should be beneficial for Catholic — if the Lady Aces maintain a focused mindset heading into the game.
“I think we have those games where we’re really, really on and come out sharp, and then we have games where we’re not as sharp,” he said. “Going into state, we know it’s at their place, but it’s their first time ever being there and hopefully their inexperience helps us.
“We want to come out and show we’ve been here before — that we’re a program that’s been there a couple of times — and just come out and take advantage of that opportunity.”
Catholic, which scores 4.7 goals per game and gives up only 1.3 goals per outing, features a balanced group led by Maddie Hayden (33 goals, 19 assists); Ginny Young (24 goals, 17 assists); Mallary Bailey (13 goals, 12 assists); Katie Riney (12 goals, 15 assists); and Annie Helwig (nine goals, 10 assists), among others. Goalkeeper Abby Payne has recorded 13 shutouts with 131 saves this year.
Ten players have scored multiple goals for OCHS this year, with double-digit assists by 10 different Lady Aces as well.
“When we were looking at Ohio County (in the regional championship game), we thought they can’t mark all of our goal scorers,” Hines said. “I feel like that’s a good thing to have. ... We have girls that can play in all different positions, too. We can move them around, and that helps.”
The Lady Aces will look to slow down the Whitefield Academy offense that scores 5.7 goals per game and has given up only 14 goals all year.
Sara Ritter is second in the state with 66 goals, alongside Kylie Ritter (29 goals, 30 assists) and Camryn Poole (12 goals, 12 assists). Goalkeeper Amy Thompson has recorded 69 saves in goal with 15 shutouts.
“I know they have the two (Ritter) sisters, two of the top girls in the state,” Hines said of the Lady Wildcats.
“We’re just excited for the opportunity for these girls, who earned the chance to play in the state tournament.”
