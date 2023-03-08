The Owensboro Catholic High School girls basketball team won’t have to wait long to open the KHSAA Sweet 16, with the Lady Aces set to start the state tournament Wednesday morning against Bowling Green.
Tipoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The two teams met once during the regular season, with Bowling Green pulling out a 55-54 win on Feb. 11 at the Kentucky Vintage Tees Classic in Harned.
“I think we feel comfortable playing against them,” said OCHS head coach Michael Robertson, whose team stopped to practice in Bardstown on the way to Lexington Tuesday. “We know them fairly well, our girls have played against them growing up and in AAU. They’re going to be a physical group. They’re athletic. They like to run their stuff.
“We want to get up and down the court and make them make decisions with trapping and being aggressive, taking away their straight-line drives and make them shoot jump shots when they do run their half-court offense.”
In the previous outing, Robertson added, the Lady Aces led for much of the contest before late-game miscues cost them.
“We just got to take care of the ball and hit shots,” he said. “We were able to get pretty much any shot we wanted when we worked the ball against them. We just got to make sure when we get those shots, we’re taking advantage of them.”
Bowling Green (28-7), the 4th Region champion, enters averaging 57 points per game on 45.1% shooting from the field, 29.6% from 3-point range and 60.3% at the free-throw line. Meadow Tisdale, a senior wing who missed the regular-season meeting against Catholic, leads the Purples with 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Other top contributors include senior guards Tanaya Bailey (10.9 ppg) and Saniyah Shelton (10.1 ppg).
Catholic (25-9), averaging 55.4 points per outing on 42.2% shooting from the floor, 32.4% from beyond the arc and 66.6% at the foul line, will counter with a group led by junior guard Hailee Johnson (12.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg), sophomore guard Karmin Riley (10.5 ppg) and sophomore forward Aubrey Randolph (9.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.7 spg).
“We just need to keep pushing the ball, get out in transition and get easy buckets,” Robertson said. “We have to make sure we’re making layups and easy shots when we get them. We’re at our best we’re able to push the ball upcourt and make easy baskets.”
More than anything, though, Robertson wants his players to enjoy the experience.
“It’ll hit me tomorrow when we get there and get on the court,” he said. “It’s a humbling experience. I had the privilege of being a few times, but when you haven’t gone in a while, you start to wonder if you’ll ever get back up there. We’re going to take advantage of this time and enjoy it.”
