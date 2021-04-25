The Owensboro Catholic High School softball team bounced back in a big way Saturday.
Following a 5-0 defeat against Lyon County in the first game of pool play, the Lady Aces answered with a resounding 14-3 victory against Nicholas County later that night — making Catholic 1-1 heading into the final round of All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament pool play Sunday morning at Jack C. Fisher Park.
The Lady Aces will face Louisville Holy Cross at 9:30 a.m., with the winner advancing to the elimination tournament later in the day.
“We’ve put ourselves in contention to make it into the tournament,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said. “It’s just one game at a time. It’s win and advance. That’s all we can do.”
After giving up three runs in the top of the first inning, the Lady Aces (8-6) responded with a run in the bottom of the first. The remainder of the contest was all Catholic.
A two-run double by Abbie Dukate tied the game at 3 runs apiece, before Hadley Phelps notched an RBI base hit and later scored on a fielding error that pushed the Lady Aces ahead 5-3. Catholic finished with seven runs in the inning, also getting an RBI double from Brooke Hamilton and a two-RBI double from Gracie Jennings that provided an 8-3 advantage.
“We came out in the second inning and we started hitting,” Jeremy Phelps said. “It’s just contagious. It was somebody different all the time.
“You start getting confidence. You see someone else get a hit, and you think you can get a hit.”
Nicholas County (7-5) couldn’t muster much in the third frame, which included Catholic pitcher Lexi Hatchett snagging a hard-hit line drive out of the air and throwing back to first for the inning-ending double play.
The Lady Aces put the exclamation mark on the win with six more runs in the bottom of the third.
Hadley Phelps, Hannah Carter and Lilli Grant all collected RBIs in the frame, with Carter notching a double and Grant clubbing a triple. The final score came on a wild pitch, which allowed Grant to score from third.
For the game, Jennings went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a double, Grant went 2-for-2 with two runs, a double and a triple, Phelps and Dukate added two RBIs and two runs apiece, and Bailey Hamilton and Brooke Hamilton plated two runs each.
In the pitching victory, Hatchett struck out five batters, scattered three hits and allowed three earned runs with one walk.
“She pitched awesome,” Phelps said. “She got out of that first inning, and after that, she was lights out. ... It’s a lot easier to pitch when you’ve got a lead.”
The win came following a loss to Lyon County earlier in the day, in which the Lady Aces were limited to just one hit and committed two errors. Callista Collins led the Lady Lyons with a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lyon County later defeated Holy Cross, automatically earning a spot in Sunday’s elimination tournament.
Due to weather delays throughout the day, all pool play games were limited to an hour and 15 minutes.
NICHOLAS COUNTY300 0 — 3 3 2
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC176 x — 14 9 0
WP-Hatchett. LP-Adams. 2B-Grant, Dukate, Jennings, Carter, Hamilton (OC), Hurst (N). 3B-Grant (OC).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC000 0 — 0 1 2
LYON COUNTY001 4 — 5 6 0
WP-Conger. LP-Phelps. 3B-Conger (L).
