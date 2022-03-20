The Owensboro Catholic High School softball team battled back from an early 9-6 loss to Christian County to capture a 4-3 win over Breckinridge County in a pair of games Saturday at Parents Park.
In the win, Bailey Hamilton went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for the Lady Aces (3-1). Jaiden Grant went 2-for-3 as well.
Earlier in the day, Lilli Grant drove in three runs with a double to pace Catholic’s offense. Addison Tignor also plated a pair of runs, while Abbie Dukate clubbed a double.
Breck COUNTY000 011 1 — 3 10 2
OWENSBORO CATH002 011 x — 4 8 1
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Ball. 2B-Henderson 2, Tabor (B). HR-Ba. Hamilton (OC), Carter (B).
CHRISTIAN COUNTY302 400 0 — 9 12 1
OWENSBORO CATH150 000 0 — 6 5 2
WP-Hancock. LP-Hatchett. 2B-Dukate, Grant (OC), Adcock 3, Houchens, Harned, Winkler (C).
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 4, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 2
Cassidy Morris went 3-for-4, and Raylee Higdon finished 2-for-3 as the Lady Raiders fell in their season-opener in Franklin.
Allie Graham drove in a run for Trinity, and Madison McDaniel clubbed a double.
The Lady Wildcats (2-0) had only four hits but took advantage of three Trinity errors.
TRINITY020 000 0 — 2 9 3
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON210 100 x — 4 4 2
WP-Arthur. LP-Barnett. 2B-McDaniel (T).
BASEBALL
OHIO COUNTY 9, LOGAN COUNTY 6
Ashton Farris went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs, and he struck out five batters on the mound as the Eagles won in Russellville.
Derek Bradley clubbed two hits for Ohio County (3-1), while Matthew Smith and Jaylen Walker each scored twice.
Kade Wall drove in a pair of runs for Logan County (1-2).
OHIO COUNTY300 141 0 — 9 6 2
LOGAN COUNTY000 004 2 — 6 10 0
WP-Farris. LP-Stanley. 2B-Wall, Blake (L). 3B-Binkley (L). HR-Farris 2 (O).
