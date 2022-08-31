Ginny Young scored three goals and passed for an assist to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 9-1 girls soccer victory over district foe Apollo on Tuesday night at AHS.
Mallary Bailey added a pair of goals for the Lady Aces (6-2-1, 4-0 in 9th District), while Elizabeth Hayden and Maddie Hayden each scored a goal and dished three assists. Annie Helwig and Rachel Traylor also scored, and Katie Riney added an assist.
Apollo slipped to 2-6-1 overall and 0-4 against district competition.
VOLLEYBALL DAVIESS FALLS TO BG
Daviess County was swept 3-0 in a home game against Bowling Green (25-15, 25-20, 25-22). Josie Newcom had nine kills. Taylor Roberts had 13 digs. Lexi Owen had 13 assists and five blocks. Bowling Green is 13-0. DC is 6-5.
LADY RAIDERS SWEEP HANCOCK
Whitesville Trinity captured a 25-23, 25-14, 25-9 victory over Hancock County at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Georgia Howard tallied 13 kills and 13 digs for the Lady Raiders (10-3), who won their sixth consecutive outing, while Kenzie McDowell and Hannah Nash each had 10 kills and two aces. Other production for Trinity came from Josie Aull (33 assists, three digs, one kill, one ace); Abby Payne (nine digs, one kill); Addison Mills (two blocks, one kill, one dig); Caroline Hall (17 digs, four aces, three assists); and Sarah Payne (three digs).
Hancock County fell to 1-7.
OHIO BEATS BUTLER
Ohio County won 25-6, 25-8, 25-15. Caroline Law had 24 assists. Camryn Kennedy had seven kills. Kaitlyn Sampson had six kills. Kate Hoskins had seven kills. Jalyn Whittaker had seven aces. Savannah Barker had four aces. Haeli Browning had four aces.
McLEAN COUNTY TOPS CLOVERPORT
The Lady Cougars rolled 25-12, 25-10, 25-16 during a match in Calhoun.
Rachel Roberts finished with seven kills for McLean County (4-8), with other contributions from Jessica Briones (six assists, five kills, two aces; Laney Colburn (six kills, two aces); Riley Hudson (eight aces, six assists); and Addy Kirby (five aces, three kills).
Cloverport slipped to 0-7.
BOYS SOCCER OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3, HOPKINS CO. CENTRAL 2
Cameron Cecil hit the game-winning goal for Catholic at Hopkins Central. Brody Martin had one goal and two assists. Austin Martin had a goal and an assist. Parker Jones made two saves and Hopkins Central had four shots on goal. Catholic is 4-2-2.
BOWLING GREEN 4, DAVIESS COUNTY 0
The Panthers were held scoreless and suffered their first loss of the season in Bowling Green.
DC slipped to 6-1, while the Purples improved to 4-1.
