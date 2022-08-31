Ginny Young scored three goals and passed for an assist to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 9-1 girls soccer victory over district foe Apollo on Tuesday night at AHS.

Mallary Bailey added a pair of goals for the Lady Aces (6-2-1, 4-0 in 9th District), while Elizabeth Hayden and Maddie Hayden each scored a goal and dished three assists. Annie Helwig and Rachel Traylor also scored, and Katie Riney added an assist.

