It was a back-and-forth affair throughout the evening, but Owensboro Catholic High School pulled away at the end of each set to capture a 3-0 volleyball win over district foe Apollo on Tuesday night at OCHS.
The Lady Aces won 25-19, 25-23, 25-21.
Catholic (1-1, 1-0 in 9th District) fell behind 17-13 midway through the first set after a 5-0 run by the E-Gals but closed on a 12-2 scoring burst to establish a 1-0 overall lead.
Neither team found much separation in the second set — the largest advantage for either side was only two points — but the Lady Aces won the final two points to break a stalemate and secure a 2-0 edge.
Apollo (3-5, 0-1) strung together a 7-1 run to claim a 16-10 lead in the third set, but again Catholic had an answer. The Lady Aces won 15 of the next 20 points to wrap up the victory.
“They have great fight,” OCHS coach Brian Hardison said of his players, “and they get along great. ... I feel like our team chemistry is really good. We played just as much during the summer as we do during the season. Our last scrimmage, we went up and beat two top-25 teams. It all depends on who shows up.”
After the game, Hardison stressed to his team the importance of taking every district opponent seriously.
“If you don’t think it’s going to be like that in our district, you got another think coming,” he said. “That’s what I told them. I said, ‘I don’t care who you’re playing in our district, you better walk out there and act like they’re the best team you’re going to play because if not, you’re going to find yourself on the short end.
“I actually told them the other night: ‘The one team you’re going to have a hard time beating is yourself.’ It showed tonight — unforced error, unforced error, unforced error. If we want to do anything, we definitely have to tuck those away.”
Blair Riney led the Lady Aces with nine kills, seven digs and two aces, while other top contributors included Abigail Williams (seven kills, six digs, one block); Olivia Castlen (six digs, five kills); Kennedy Murphy (23 assists, eight digs, two kills); Emily Christian (15 digs, three kills, three aces); Karson Tipmore (15 digs); Tyranda Stuart (three aces, two digs); Isabelle Reisz (seven digs); Jaiden Grant (two kills, one block); Molly Pride (two assists); and Abby Baughman (one ace, one block).
Apollo was paced by production from Jennifer Lee (eight kills, two blocks); Ava Fazio (four blocks, three kills); Abie Butterworth (five kills); Elise Wilson (four kills); McKenna Mason (12 assists); Kelsey Dickinson (seven digs); Ella Alvey (three digs); and Kaley Dickinson (two digs).
“It was a good match for both teams,” E-Gals coach Mary Howard said. “I think we’re still fighting our youth at times and fighting inconsistencies. Tonight, we had some inconsistent plays and Catholic kept the pressure on us to make those inconsistencies show, but that’s something we’re focused on, working on and improving as the season goes along.”
Howard expects Tuesday’s matchup to pay off in that regard down the line.
“It’s a good measuring stick, especially for a young team learning to play under this pressure,” she said. “When you get to the end of the season and the district tournament, that is such a pressure-filled environment that it’s a little taste of it now. ... That’s something you have to experience to be able to work through it.”
Both teams return to action Thursday, with the Lady Aces hosting district rival Daviess County and Apollo traveling to take on Ohio County.
