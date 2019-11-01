HAWESVILLE -- Owensboro Catholic had the final kill that finally put a stake in the heart of Breckinridge County on Halloween night.
The Lady Aces overcame Breck County 3-2 in a raucous and extremely well-played championship match of the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament on Thursday.
The Lady Aces triumphed 12-25, 28-26, 25-18, 23-25, 21-19 in front of a large and loud crowd at Hancock County High School.
It is the first time back to the KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament for the Lady Aces since 2015. Breckinridge County was playing for its second straight regional title and finished 31-5.
"This is surreal, I don't even have words to describe how happy and proud I am of my team. I had no doubt in my mind we could do this," said Cassidy Towery, a Catholic senior who was a key hitter with 19 kills.
"I've never been so proud of my team, every point we kept it going," Isabelle Wright said. "It was obvious everyone on that court wanted this game. We were all crying after we won, everyone wanted to go to state. No one thought we could beat Breck, we proved them wrong."
Wright had 17 kills.
Catholic had six match points, with Breckinridge County turning back five, before it finally ended what was perhaps the best 3rd Region championship match in recent history.
Wright had an open kill in the middle of the floor after Cecilia Clemens get her serve in.
"I have no words, I am overjoyed," said Clemens, who along with her senior teammates will be making their first trip to the state tournament. Clemens had 59 assists.
Catholic didn't look like it would be extending this to five sets or hoisting the regional championship trophy after the first set, which the Lady Tigers dominated 25-12.
"That definitely it shook us to our core," Wright said of that first set. "Then we said this is a new game, that set doesn't matter, this is ours. We believed in ourselves."
"We changed our lineup the first game, it kind of fell through," Catholic coach Brian Hardison said.
"We started Cassidy on that right side trying to shut down Tessa (Allen), but Cassidy wasn't comfortable,
and we went back to our original lineup."
Towery's hitting game really picked up from the second set on, and Catholic also was able to slow down the outside hitting from Allen and Audrey Whitworth.
"We came back in the second set with a lot more energy," Towery said. "Our back row played amazing."
"We worked on blocking a lot in practice," Clemens said.
Madeline Castlen had 12 kills for Catholic. Allie Hamilton had four blocks. Jenna Glenn had 16 digs.
Breckinridge County coach Barry Mingus said both teams battled throughout the match.
"They got more aggressive and we got a little timid," Mingus said. "Just two good teams out there playing, somebody has got to lose. Our crowd was great. They just outplayed us."
For some inspriation as a heavy underdog, Catholic's team watched the movie Miracle On Ice, chronicling the U.S. Olympic hockey team beating the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics then going on to win the gold medal.
"They might beat you nine times out of 10, but not tonight," Hardison said of the pregame speech from the movie.
The Lady Aces now will take on Campbell County in the first round of the State Tournament on Friday, November 8 at 4 p.m. CT.
"We could've folded our tent but we didn't," Hardison said of losing the first set. "We're not ready to go home."
