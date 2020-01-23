Led by a staunch defensive effort, the Owensboro Catholic High School girls’ basketball team edged Bishop Brossart, 33-30, in the first round of the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament Wednesday at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
“I knew it was gonna be a defensive battle,” Lady Aces coach Michael Robertson said. “They’re a heck of a team. You’re not 18-1 and not good. We had to compete today.
“I thought we gave it all we had on the defensive end. Offensively, we still struggled a little bit, but they were really good defensively. I’m proud of our effort today.”
Catholic (14-7) was paced by Isabella Henning and Hannah McKay, who scored nine points apiece. McKay also hauled in a team-high nine rebounds, while Henning swiped a game-best five steals. Catherine Head added eight points, including a key 3-pointer with 1:20 remaining and two free throws with 11 seconds left — giving her team a pair of three-point leads in the final moments.
“Catherine Head hit a big 3 at the end of the game to give us the lead,” Robertson said. “That was a big shot for her. Hopefully that will help propel her to greater things and get her back to playing the way she was at the beginning of the year.”
The Lady ‘Stangs had an opportunity to force overtime with a heave at the buzzer but couldn’t get a shot off.
See Girls/Page B3
With the victory, the Lady Aces advance to face Murray on Friday.
“I’m just really happy that we get to move on and play again,” Robertson said.
Catholic built an 11-9 lead through the first quarter, then used a 6-0 run to pull ahead for a 19-11 advantage with 2:20 left in the second period. A 3-pointer by Brossart’s Olivia McGrath and a pair of free throws by Madison Crowe trimmed the deficit to 19-16 at intermission.
Brossart opened the third quarter on a 5-0 spurt, but Spencer Harvey’s 3 with 11 seconds left in the frame pushed Catholic to a 27-22 advantage before McGrath knocked down a jump shot at the buzzer.
Lauren Macht’s jumper with 3:21 remaining in the game pulled Brossart even at 28 points apiece, but Head’s 3 two minutes later gave the Lady Aces a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
For the game, Catholic made 12-of-34 shots from the field (35.3%), 3-of-7 from 3-point range (42.9%) and 6-of-12 free throws (50%).
Brossart (18-2) was paced by Rosie Jump’s eight points, while leading scorer Marie Kiefer was limited to just six points on 1-of-7 shooting.
The Lady ‘Stangs were held to 10-of-33 shooting from the floor (30.3%), 2-of-12 from distance (16.7%) and 8-of-12 free throws (66.7%).
Catholic forced 23 turnovers leading to a 25-8 edge in points off giveaways. The Lady Aces, meanwhile, finished with 14 turnovers. Catholic also led 18-6 in paint scoring and 6-0 on fastbreaks, while the Lady ‘Stangs used a 31-20 rebounding advantage for an 12-8 lead in second-chance scoring.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 11-7-8-6 — 33
BISHOP BROSSART 9-7-8-6 — 30
Owensboro Catholic (33) — Henning 9, McKay 9, Head 8, Harvey 5, Goetz 2.
Bishop Brossart (30) — Jump 8, Kiefer 6, Crowe 5, McGrath 5, Macht 3, Rowe 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.