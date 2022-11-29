Once the opening-game jitters were out of the way, Owensboro Catholic’s high-intensity effort and hard-nosed defense helped the Lady Aces capture a 49-31 basketball victory over visiting Castle (Ind.) on Monday at the Sportscenter.
Karmin Riley scored a game-high 14 points for Catholic (1-0), which used a 12-0 run to overcome an early five-point deficit late in the first quarter and never trailed again.
“That’s a real good team over there,” OCHS coach Michael Robertson said of the Lady Knights, who slipped to 4-4 overall. “I don’t think, offensively, we played as well as we could’ve, but we played hard. I was really pleased with our effort.
“Defensively, I thought we were stellar for most of the night. We knew our assignments and we took care of what we needed to take care of. I was really pleased with that.”
After a slow start, it didn’t take long for Catholic to wake up.
Hailee Johnson put in a layup with 6:03 left in the first quarter for the Lady Aces’ first bucket of the regular season, and her steal and dish to Riley set up a corner 3 that tied the contest less than a minute later. Jenna Krampe converted an old-fashioned three-point play just moments later, helping Catholic claim a 12-8 lead at the first break.
“Once we calmed down and let things come to us, we started getting into the groove and got a sweat going, and we were fine,” Robertson said.
The Lady Aces opened the second frame on a 7-2 run before Castle closed the gap to 19-13 with Mackenzie Holderfield’s 3-pointer with 3:47 left in the quarter. Maddie Hayden’s layup within the final minute gave Catholic a 23-13 edge at intermission.
Consecutive baskets early in the third pushed the Lady Aces to a 27-13 advantage, but the Lady Knights closed the period on a 8-2 scoring burst — drawing to within 29-21 heading into the final stanza.
From there, however, Riley scored eight points in the fourth quarter — including a string of seven straight points that put Catholic up 39-23 with 4:32 remaining — to seal the victory.
“She finally found her stroke,” Robertson said of Riley, a sophomore guard. “She stated hitting jump shots. That was good to see. And she drove to the basket a few times. She did a good job running the point for us today, I was proud of her.”
Robertson was also complimentary of Hayden (seven rebounds, two steals), Krampe (four rebounds, two steals) and Aubrey Randolph (three rebounds, three steals) for making things difficult on Castle’s offense.
“They were in there battling all night long,” Robertson said. “Getting rebounds, being that first outlet to get up and down the floor — I was pleased with that.”
Johnson added eight points, four rebounds and three steals for Catholic.
Holderfield finished as Castle’s leading scorer with nine points.
Now, Robertson wants to see his squad continue to play with quality effort heading into Thursday’s road tilt at Webster County.
“We got three more games this week,” he said, noting that he hopes senior guard Katie Riney can return from illness during that stretch. “Hopefully we can keep it going. It’s a good start. I would like to see us shoot the ball a little bit better, but I’ll take a win tonight.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 12 11 6 20 — 49
Castle (31) — Holderfield 9, Jo. Scott 7, Barton 5, Lowe 4, Ja. Scott 3, Winsett 3,
Owensboro Catholic (49) — Riley 14, Johnson 8, Marston 6, La. Keelin 5, Grant 4, Krampe 4, Randolph 4, Hayden 2, Le. Keelin 2.
