Aubrey Randolph scored 13 points as Owensboro Catholic captured a 52-38 girls high school basketball victory over district foe Daviess County on Friday at DCHS.
Hailee Johnson added 11 points for the Lady Aces (18-5, 5-0 9th District).
Adylan Ayer finished with a game-best 16 points to lead the Panthers (11-14, 1-4).
CATHOLIC 11 13 18 10 — 52
DAVIESS COUNTY 10 1 12 15 — 38
Owensboro Catholic (52) — Randolph 13, Johnson 11, Hayden 8, Le. Keelin 8, Riney 6, Krampe 4, Riley 2.
Daviess County (38) — Ayer 16, Beehn 9, Spurrier 5, Henry 3, Roberts 3, Ma. Hancock 2.
BOYS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 72, DAVIESS COUNTY 40Parker Gray scored a game-high 29 points, knocking down a school-record nine 3-pointers, to lead the Aces at DCHS.
Brian Griffith added 21 points for Catholic (21-3, 5-0 9th District) as head coach Tim Riley won his program-record 162nd game with the Aces.
Jaxon Brown finished with 10 points for the Panthers (9-13, 1-4).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 29 24 19 0 — 72
DAVIESS COUNTY 14 10 11 5 — 40
Owensboro Catholic (72) — Gray 29, Griffith 21, Hopgood 5, Beickman 4, T. Carrico 4, Sims 4, Johnson 3, Ebelhar 2.
Daviess County (40) — Brown 10, Hillard 8, McCain 5, Oberst 5, Payne 5, Phelps 4, Dickens 1, Godeke 1, Renfrow 1.
McLEAN COUNTY 56, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 55
Cruz Lee split a pair of foul shots with 2.3 seconds left to lift the Cougars to victory in the Ruoff Mortgage Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Jaxon Floyd scored 23 points to lead McLean County (16-6), which got a big defensive stop in the final seconds before Lee grabbed the rebound and was fouled on his way up the court. Brodie Cline added 13 points and Gunnar Revelett posted 12 points.
Hunter Barr scored 25 points for Breck (8-14), Mercer Rogers had 14 points, and Kolton Miller finished with 11 points.
McLEAN COUNTY 12 21 9 14 — 56
BRECKINRIDGE 11 11 16 17 — 55
McLean County (56) — Floyd 23, Cline 13, Revelett 12, Lee 8.
Breckinridge County (55) — Barr 25, Rogers 14, K. Miller 11, Burnett 3, Hardesty 2.
HENDERSON COUNTY 57, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 41
Kadin Ray scored 15 points to pace the Mustangs in a loss in Greenville.
Madox Jernigan chipped in 10 points for Muhlenberg County (5-18).
Gerard Thomas scored 15 points for Henderson County (16-7), Cooper Davenport added 14 points, and Lacon McKinney finished with 10 points.
HENDERSON COUNTY 12 11 16 18 — 57
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 5 9 9 18 — 41
Henderson County (57) — Thomas 15, Davenport 14, McKinney 10, Rideout 6, Satterfield 6, Moss 4, Davis 2.
Muhlenberg County (41) — Ray 15, Jernigan 10, Johnson 8, Coats 4, Brannon 2, Sommers 2.
MEADE COUNTY 78, HANCOCK COUNTY 54
Cade Scott poured in 36 points to lead the Green Wave in Brandenburg.
Garrett Hardesty recorded 17 points for Meade County (8-13).
Kaleb Keown scored 20 points for the Hornets (11-10), with Devyn Powers and Cole Dixon adding 12 and 11 points, respectively.
HANCOCK COUNTY 11 13 14 16 — 54
MEADE COUNTY 21 15 16 26 — 78
Hancock County (54) — Keown 20, Powers 12, Dixon 11, Ferry 6, Brown 2, Morris 2, Duncan 1.
Meade County (78) — Scott 36, Hardesty 17, Ling 9, Johnson 8, Stull 4, Waters 4,
