Karmin Riley scored 17 points to lead Owensboro Catholic High School to a 64-47 girls basketball victory over Hopkins County Central on Thursday in Madisonville.

Aubrey Randolph added 13 points for the Lady Aces (17-5), while Hailee Johnson posted 12 points and Katie Riney chipped in 10 points.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.