Karmin Riley scored 17 points to lead Owensboro Catholic High School to a 64-47 girls basketball victory over Hopkins County Central on Thursday in Madisonville.
Aubrey Randolph added 13 points for the Lady Aces (17-5), while Hailee Johnson posted 12 points and Katie Riney chipped in 10 points.
Emile Jones produced 18 points for the Lady Storm (15-7). Brooklyn Clark finished with 13 points, and Calajia Mason had 10 points.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 19 20 15 10 — 64
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 11 19 12 10 — 47
Owensboro Catholic (64) — Riley 17, Randolph 13, Johnson 12, Riney 10, Hayden 7, Le. Keelin 5.
Hopkins County Central (47) — Jones 18, Clark 13, Mason 10, Whitaker-Greer 4, White 2.
