Bailey Hamilton went 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Brooke Hamilton struck out 10 batters in the circle for Owensboro Catholic’s 3-1 win over No. 23 Marshall County in the Owensboro Catholic Classic on Saturday at Jack C. Fisher Park.
Addison Tignor also added a pair of hits for the Lady Aces (21-9).
OWENSBORO CATH.101 010 — 3 10 0
MARSHALL COUNTY000 100 — 1 4 1
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Darnall. 2B-Ba. Hamilton 2 (OC). 3B-L. Grant (OC).
NO. 2 McCracken 12, Owensboro Catholic 5
Camille Conkright went 2-for-3 with a home run in the Lady Aces’ loss at the Owensboro Catholic Classic at Jack C. Fisher Park.
Jaiden Grant drove in two runs for Catholic, and Lilli Grant and Addison Tignor finished with two hits apiece.
OWENSBORO CATH.004 001 — 5 9 4
McCRACKEN CO.402 33x — 12 13 2
WP-White. LP-Br. Hamilton. 2B-J. Grant (O), Fox 2, Joiner, White (M). HR-Conkright (O), Hutchins 2, Story (M).
Trinity rolls Lady Storm in doubleheader
The Lady Raiders captured two wins — 17-2 and 18-2 — over Hopkins County Central on Saturday in Whitesville.
In the first game, Cassidy Morris went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and two doubles. Abby Payne went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and four RBIs, Allie Barnett was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Madison McDaniels finished 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
In the second matchup, McDaniels went 3-for-5 with an RBI for Trinity (14-8), Abby Payne drove in three runs, Georgia Howard was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Katherine Hibbitt went 2-for-2, and Maddie Logsdon and Sarah Payne each went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
HOPKINS CO. CENTRAL011 — 2 3 1
TRINITY2(11)4 — 17 17 1
WP-Graham. LP-Ballard. 2B-Morris 2, Aguilar, Payne, McDaniels (T). 3B-Payne (T). HR-Morris (T).
HOPKINS CO. CENTRAL002 0 — 2 6 8
TRINITY257 4 — 18 16 1
WP-Barnett. LP-Brown.
BASEBALL
Daviess County 16, McLean County 0
Cameron Lewis went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs in the Panthers’ victory in Calhoun.
Jackson Loucks finished with two RBIs and two runs for DC (20-7), Brock Brubaker, Jackson Lee and Marcus Murphy tallied two RBIs apiece, Layton Huskisson plated three runs, and Cason Troutman and Owen Payne each scored twice.
McLean County (8-15) was held without a hit by DC pitcher Jackson Beckwith.
DAVIESS COUNTY401 0(11) — 16 9 1
McLEAN COUNTY000 00 — 0 0 1
WP-Beckwith. LP-Rice. 2B-Lee (DC).
TENNIS
GIRLSApollo 7, Breckinridge 2
The E-Gals were victorious with singles wins from Sophey Jennings, Ella Hayden, Maddie Ebelhar and Lucy Waldschmidt.
Apollo’s doubles winners were Jennings/Erin McManus, Ella Hayden/Kyndall Hayden and Emma Parker/Maddie Jones.
BOYS
Apollo 9, Breckinridge 0
The Eagles swept competition with singles wins from Stetson Osborne, Evan Wilson, Jamison Franey, Maddox Tucker, Jake Patton and Connor O’Bryan.
Doubles winners for Apollo included Osborne/Wilson, O’Bryan/Harvey Panuelo and Taw Moo/Nee Kpaw.
