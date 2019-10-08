Kaylee Morris scored a pair of goals, and Lily Moore added a goal with two assists to lift Owensboro Catholic to a 7-0 victory over Owensboro in the first round of the 9th District Girls' Soccer Tournament Monday night at Independence Field.
Whitnee Rice and Katie Riney finished with one goal and one assist apiece for the host Lady Aces (9-7-1), who advance to take on rival Daviess County in Wednesday's district tournament title game.
Ella Claire Goetz and Emma Eyre chipped in one goal each, while Kara Morris dished out one assist.
According to Catholic coach Lindsey Overby, it was a "fantastic night" for her team's all-around performance.
"The last couple of games that we've had, they've really come out in the first 20-30 minutes and just killed it," said Overby, whose squad built a 3-0 advantage by halftime. "They've possessed the ball, they've controlled the game.
"They're really starting to move as a unit. Tonight, they stepped up and they showed it. They showed it for 80 minutes."
Moore got the Lady Aces on the board in the third minute when she received a pass near the back of the defense, made a move to get around the goalkeeper and slipped a shot into the goal.
Rice scored just 12 minutes later, and Kaylee Morris scored off Moore's crossing pass for a 3-0 Catholic lead with 21:20 left in the first half.
Goetz gave the Lady Aces a four-goal lead just 23 seconds into the second half, Eyre scored less than three minutes later, and Rice found Riney for a picture-perfect goal from just outside the box with 30:29 remaining.
Following a deflection in the box, Kaylee Morris capped off Catholic's scoring with her second goal at the 18:31 mark.
Chandler Worth finished with 15 saves for OHS, which ended its season at 3-11.
Though the Lady Aces advanced to the district championship game — and, thus, the upcoming 3rd Region Tournament — they didn't leave unscathed. Already missing starter Ashton Logsdon, Moore suffered a foot injury late in the contest that now has her playing status up in the air.
Still, Overby has high expectations as her team moves forward, perhaps without their leading scorer.
"We'll go into Wednesday with 110% playing for heart, playing for Lily, playing for the seniors," she said, "because it is their last district game.
"They're gonna have to lay it out on the field; they have no reason not to. And they will. That's one thing about these girls that I have to completely commend, is they are very resilient. ... I feel pretty confident that they'll be alright."
