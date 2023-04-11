Bailey Hamilton went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 7-0 softball win over Whitesville Trinity in the semifinals of the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic on Monday at Hawesville’s Vastwood Park.

Addison Tignor finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs for the Lady Aces (6-5), and Lilli Grant went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs. Brooke Hamilton struck out nine batters and gave up five hits in the six-inning pitching victory.

