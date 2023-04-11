Bailey Hamilton went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 7-0 softball win over Whitesville Trinity in the semifinals of the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic on Monday at Hawesville’s Vastwood Park.
Addison Tignor finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs for the Lady Aces (6-5), and Lilli Grant went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs. Brooke Hamilton struck out nine batters and gave up five hits in the six-inning pitching victory.
Abby Payne went 2-for-3 to pace the Lady Raiders (8-7), while Sarah Payne added a double.
TRINITY 000 000 0 — 0 6 5
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 321 010 x — 7 11 0
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Hatfield. 2B-Ad. Tignor 2 (OC), Payne (T).
GIRLS TENNIS OWENSBORO 5, APOLLO 4
The Lady Devils edged the E-Gals at Centre Court behind singles wins from Addie Travis, Whitley Ford and Caroline Smith.
Doubles victors for OHS included Smith-Ford and Emma Embry-Riley Hunt.
Apollo picked up singles wins from Sophey Jennings, Emma Parker and Maddie Ebelhar, along with a doubles point from Vidhi Patel-Elise Wilson.
BOYS TENNIS APOLLO 6, OWENSBORO 3
The Eagles captured a victory at Centre Court with singles wins from Stetson Osborne, Jamison Franey, Conner O’Bryan and Maddox Tucker.
Apollo picked up doubles wins from Osborne-Evan Wilson and Tucker-Franey.
Owensboro’s singles victor was Walker Gaddis, with other points coming via default.
BASEBALL APOLLO 23, SOUTH SPENCER (IND.) 0
The Eagles exploded for 16 runs in the first inning and never looked back in a five-inning rout in Rockport, Indiana.
Easton Blandford went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs for Apollo (10-4), Will Strode went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a trio of RBIs, and Grayson Smith finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Cayden Crabtree drove in four runs and scored twice, Sam Holder added a double with two RBIs and two runs, and Noah Cook, Josh Mayes and Aiden Wells plated two runs apiece.
Twelve different players recorded hits for the Eagles, and Cash earned the pitching win after striking out six batters, giving up four hits and walking one.
APOLLO (16)07 00 — 23 16 1
SOUTH SPENCER 000 00 — 0 4 6
WP-Cash. LP-Heck. 2B-Strode 2, Blandford, Franey, Holder (A), Brown, Epperson (SS).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.