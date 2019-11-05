Owensboro Catholic senior Cassidy Towery has earned a state on the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Second Team, the KVCA announced Monday.
Towery, an outside hitter, helped the Lady Aces to a 26-10 record with 9th District and 3rd Region titles. On the year, she has recorded 350 kills, 45 blocks, 62 assists, 109 digs and 54 service aces.
Towery was the lone member of the 3rd Region represented on the KVCA all-state squads.
Catholic begins KHSAA State Tournament play Nov. 8 against Campbell County at Valley High School in Louisville.
KGCA ANNOUNCES ALL-REGION HONORS
Daviess County senior Daniel Love was named the 2nd Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association.
The Panthers' Lars King was named the region's coach of the year, as well.
Other boys' all-region selections were Ohio County's Trey Lewis, Owensboro Catholic's Jakob Wellman, Muhlenberg County's Nolan Noffsinger and Daviess County's Chris Salamah.
On the girls' side, Apollo's Macey Brown earned 2nd Region Player of the Year honors.
Other girls' all-region team members included Owensboro Catholic's Emma Payne and DC's Holly Holton.
