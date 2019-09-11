Owensboro Catholic defeated Daviess County 25-19, 23-25, 19-25, 26-14, 15-12 in a hotly contested high school volleyball match on Tuesday night at Owensboro Catholic High School.
Lady Aces state leaders included Cecilia Clemens (47 assists, 5 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs), Belle Wright (10 kills, 7 digs), Cassidy Towery (18 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces), Madeline Castlen (7 kills), Cate Sights (13 kills, 2 blocks), and Jenna Glenn (8 digs).
Lady Panthers stat leaders included Hannah Axley (18 assists), Ryann Keller (21 assists, 2 blocks), Kinsley Phelps (7 kills, 7 blocks), Jasmine Beasley (4 kills, 2 blocks), Elizabeth Moore (16 kills, 2 blocks), Ashton Johnson (8 aces, 7 digs, 12 kills), Kloee Phelps 9 digs, 7 kills), Kendal Goetz (2 aces, 16 digs), Chea Bowers (7 digs), and Kayla Clark (5 digs).
Catholic improved to 8-5 overall and 2-0 within the 9th District. DC fell to 10-3, 1-1.
GIRLS' SOCCEROWENSBORO 5, APOLLO 0
Owensboro rolled past Apollo in a girls' high school soccer match at Apollo High School.
The Lady Devils jumped in front 3-0 by intermission.
OHS got two goals from Ella Bratcher, with Arianna Faulkner, Evie Pierson, Rylee Cox also finding the back of the net.
Pierson had two assists, with Kallie Vanover and Bratcher adding one each.
Goalkeeper Chandler Worth had two saves in posting her second shutout of the season.
Owensboro improved to 3-4 overall and 2-3 within the 9th District, while Apollo fell to 0-5, 0-4.
BOYS' SOCCERDAVIESS COUNTY 1, OHIO COUNTY 0
Hunter Clark scored a second-half goal to lift the Panthers over the visiting Eagles at Deer Park.
Cody Clark made one save for undefeated DC, which improved to 10-0-2.
Ohio County slipped to 7-2.
BOYS' GOLFOHIO WINS AT HANCOCK
Jacob Blackburn shot a 39 to lead visiting Ohio County (178) past Hancock County (218) at Windward Heights Country Club in Hawesville.
Also scoring for the Eagles were Seth Moore (45), Steven Everly (47) and Alex Beasley (47).
Hancock County featured scoring from Connor Napier (48), Tristan Muffett (53), Max Gray (57) and Jordan Payne (60).
