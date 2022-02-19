Katie Riney scored a game-high 19 points to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 57-45 girls basketball victory against Breckinridge County on Friday in Harned.
Hailee Johnson produced 18 points for Catholic (23-9), and Camille Conkright finished with 13 points.
Skylar Tucker tallied 16 points for Breck (23-5). Isabel Grimes scored 11 points.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 10 14 15 18 — 57
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 3 13 14 15 — 45
Owensboro Catholic (57) — Riney 19, Johnson 18, Conkright 13, Hayden 3, La. Keelin 3, Le. Keelin 1.
Breckinridge County (45) — Sk. Tucker 16, Grimes 11, Sy. Tucker 9, Lucas 7, Radaszweski 2.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 50,
RUSSELLVILLE 39
Cassidy Morris racked up 22 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in the Lady Raiders’ win in Russellville.
Josie Aull added 14 points and swiped six steals for Trinity (13-11).
Brinley Mason scored 15 points for Russellville (8-14). Jasmine Patel added 13.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 17 10 12 11 — 50
RUSSELLVILLE 15 6 8 10 — 39
Whitesville Trinity (50) — Morris 22, Aull 14, Hibbitt 9, McDowell 3, Payne 2
Russellville (39) — Mason 15, Patel 13, Poindexter 5, Cawthorn 4, Long 2.
MEADE COUNTY 66, ASSUMPTION 60
Peyton Bradley scored 32 points and made six 3-pointers to lead the Lady Waves in Louisville.
Katie Durbin finished with 16 points for Meade (23-6), and Annabelle Babb added 10 points.
MEADE COUNTY 20 13 7 26 — 66
ASSUMPTION 18 20 15 7 — 60
Meade County (66) — Bradley 32, Durbin 16, Babb 10, Crawley 4, Hardesty 4.
BOYS HANCOCK COUNTY 51, GRAYSON COUNTY 42
Kaleb Keown and Ryan Ogle scored 16 points apiece in the Hornets’ win in Hawesville.
Evan Ferry added 10 points for Hancock County (13-15).
Keegan Sharp led Grayson (12-14) with 15 points, while River Blanton finished with 12 points.
GRAYSON COUNTY 4 12 14 12 — 42
HANCOCK COUNTY 9 11 10 21 — 51
Grayson County (42) — Sharp 15, Blanton 12, McCrady 7, Horn 6, Tomes 2.
Hancock County (51) — Keown 16, Ogle 16, Ferry 10, Powers 9.
