Hailee Johnson scored 18 points to help the Owensboro Catholic girls basketball team open the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament with a 66-62 victory over Corbin on Monday in Mount Washington.
Karmin Riley posted 15 points for Catholic (9-0), and Maddie Hayden chipped in 11 points.
Kallie Housley scored 19 points to pace Corbin (5-1), and Darcie Anderson finished with 18 points.
Johnson was named player of the game in the win.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 20 12 18 16 — 66
CORBIN 21 15 12 14 — 62
Owensboro Catholic (66) — Johnson 18, Riley 15, Hayden 11, Randolph 9, La. Keelin 7, Le. Keelin 3, Riney 3.
Corbin (62) — Housley 19, Anderson 18, Clem 9, Walker 9, Stewart 6, Jordan 1.
OWENSBORO 66, GRAYSON COUNTY 30
CJ Paige scored 16 points to pace the Lady Devils in a home victory at the OHS gymnasium.
Melia Moorman added 12 points for OHS (7-1), and Lindsey Gibson finished with 11 points.
Grayson County slipped to 2-6.
GRAYSON COUNTY 2 5 14 9 — 30
OWENSBORO 16 21 20 9 — 66
Grayson County (30) — Perkins 7, Van Meter 5, Riggs 4, Blanton 3, Bowman 3, Spainhoward 3, Green 2, Narvaez 2, Renfrow 1.
Owensboro (66) — Paige 16, Moorman 12, Gibson 11, Harris 7, Hughes 7, Worth 5, Palmer 3, E. Wilkins 3, Phillips 2.
MUHLENBERG CO. 56, TRIGG COUNTY 48
Brooklyn Stewart scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the Lady Mustangs’ victory in Greenville.
Sarah-Cate Boggess added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Muhlenberg County (6-3), which converted 29-of-40 free throws in the win.
Olivia Noffsinger scored 24 points to pace Trigg County (3-5).
TRIGG COUNTY 7 12 15 14 — 48
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 14 12 12 18 — 56
Trigg County (48) — Noffsinger 24, Hyde 6, Rogers 6, Alexander 5, McGee 4, Grubbs 3.
Muhlenberg County (56) — Stewart 20, Boggess 15, I. Wilkins 6, Fields 5, Proffitt 5, Duvall 4, Joines 1.
HANCOCK COUNTY 56, CANNELTON (IND.) 26
Ella House scored 12 points, dished five assists and swiped five steals in the Lady Hornets’ win in Hawesville.
Lily Roberts added 10 points for Hancock County (5-3), and Emma Morris grabbed five rebounds.
Kendall Hale led Cannelton (2-6) with 25 points.
CANNELTON 1 7 8 10 — 26
HANCOCK COUNTY 14 18 18 6 — 56
Cannelton (26) — Hale 25, Garrett 1.
Hancock County (56) — House 12, Li. Roberts 10, McCormick 8, Johnson 6, Morris 5, House 3, Jones 3, J. Roberts 3, Keown 2, Meserve 2, Ross 2.
BOYS OWENSBORO CATH. 81, WEBSTER COUNTY 75
Brian Griffith poured in a game-high 28 points to lead the Aces at the First United Bank Holiday Classic in Madisonville.
Tutt Carrico finished with 19 points for Catholic (7-0), and Parker Gray posted 16 points.
Deshawn Murphy scored 23 points for Webster County (5-2). Markus Austin added 13 points, and Jarvis Starks-Scott chipped in 10 points.
Griffith was named the player of the game.
WEBSTER COUNTY 19 12 16 28 —75
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 13 23 21 24 — 81
Webster County (75) — Murphy 23, Ma. Austin 16, Michelek 13, Starks-Scott 10, Garrard 7, Mi. Austin 6.
Owensboro Catholic (81) — Griffith 28, T. Carrico 19, Gray 16, Beickman 8, Frick 4, Hobgood 4, V. Carrico 2.
COUGARS SPLIT PAIR IN CHRISTMAS TOURNEY
McLean County fell 72-69 to Hopkins County Central before bouncing back for an 86-72 victory over Bethlehem in two games at the Whittaker Country Christmas Tournament.
In the opener, Jaxon Floyd paced the Cougars with 24 points. Gunnar Revelett finished with 16 points, and Cruz Lee added 11 points.
Floyd led McLean County (8-2) in the nightcap with 23 points, Brodie Cline scored 18 points, and Revelett posted 16 points. Lee and Evan Ward tallied 11 points apiece.
The tournament concludes Tuesday with three games at the Owensboro Sportscenter: Cloverport against Bethlehem in the fourth-place game at 1 p.m.; McLean County against Union County in the third-place game at 2:45 p.m.; and Butler County against Hopkins County Central in the championship game at 4:30 p.m.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 20 14 17 21 — 72
McLEAN COUNTY 17 26 7 19 — 69
Hopkins County Central (72) — Skeen 20, Jones 16, Hall 11, Weldon 8, Belt 6, Sumner 6, Butcher 5.
McLean County (69) — Floyd 24, Revelett 16, Lee 11, Cline 9, Ward 7, Scott 2.
BETHLEHEM 6 15 25 26 — 72
McLEAN COUNTY 20 17 23 26 — 86
Bethlehem (72) — Steadmon 22, H. Osborne 11, Koch 10, Wickliffe 9, Culver 8, Howard 5, Check 3, Logsdon 2, N. Osborne 2.
McLean County (86) — Floyd 23, Cline 18, Revelett 16, Lee 11, Ward 11, Patrick 3, Algood 2, Scott 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 61, GRAVES COUNTY 42
Kaleb Keown scored 19 points to pace the Hornets at the Owensboro Health Shootout in Hawesville.
Cole Dixon, Evan Ferry and Devyn Powers added 10 points apiece for Hancock County (4-4).
Graves County slipped to 3-4.
