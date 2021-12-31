Karmin Riley scored a game-high 21 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 62-57 girls high school basketball win over No. 9 Marshall County in the championship game of the FirstBank Holiday Bash on Thursday in Bowling Green.
Hailee Johnson posted 16 points for the Lady Aces (10-4), who won their fifth consecutive outing.
Halle Langhi finished with 20 points for Marshall County (8-1), and Skylar Waller posted 16 points.
MARSHALL COUNTY 11 12 19 15 — 57
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14 18 19 11 — 62
Marshall County (57) — Langhi 20, Waller 16, Driver 9, Teague 7, Henson 5.
Owensboro Catholic (62) — Riley 21, Johnson 16, Riney 9, Goetz 7, Hayden 6, Le. Keelin 3.
APOLLO 59, EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 27
Amaya Curry had 15 points, six steals and five assists, and Kennedy Lane tallied 15 points in the E-Gals’ victory.
Apollo improved to 6-7.
Addison Grubb scored 11 points for Evansville Christian (1-9).
APOLLO 19 17 18 5 — 59
EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 7 6 9 5 — 27
Apollo (59) — Curry 15, Lane 15, Beatty 9, Dant 9, Palmer 4, Bullington 2, Sapp 2, Whitlock 2, Lee 1.
Evansville Christian (27) — Grubb 11, Geer 8, Hall 4, Richard 3, Marx 1.
McLEAN COUNTY 45, EVANSVILLE BOSSE 27
Hannah Bolton and Breanna Frailley each scored nine points in the Lady Cougars’ win at the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Tournament in Bowling Green.
McLean County improved to 3-9.
Daley Mason scored eight points for Bosse (0-15).
McLEAN COUNTY 15 11 3 16 — 45
EVANSVILLE BOSSE 3 3 13 8 — 27
McLean County (45) — Bolton 9, Frailley 9, Burrough 7, Rice 7, Larkin 5, Bell 4, Lannum 2, Miller 2.
Evansville Bosse (27) — Mason 8, Stone 7, White 5, Hardiman 4, Sweeney 3.
SOUTH WARREN 56, OWENSBORO 42
Alyrica Hughes scored 17 points as the Lady Devils fell at the FirstBank Holiday Bash in Bowling Green.
OHS slipped to 7-8.
McLaine Hudson scored 16 points for the Lady Spartans (5-8), and Gracie Hodges finished with 13 points.
OWENSBORO 10 7 12 13 — 42
SOUTH WARREN 17 12 15 12 — 56
Owensboro (42) — Hughes 17, E. Wilkins 7, Worth 7, Carter-Swanagan 3, O. Wilkins 3, Greer 3, Phillips 2,
South Warren (56) — Hudson 16, Hodges 13, Enlow 8, Overbay 7, Maxwell 4, Frank 3, Garrett 3, Munrath 1.
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 55
, OHIO COUNTY 34
Heaven Vanover scored 10 points as the Lady Eagles fell in Hartford.
Rain Embry hauled in 12 rebounds for Ohio County (5-7).
Alera Barbee finished with 23 points for the Lady Wildcats (8-1), and Vanessa Ray chipped in 10 points.
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 11 14 15 15 — 55
OHIO COUNTY 7 12 6 9 — 34
Franklin-Simpson (55) — Barbee 23, Ray 10, Partinger 9, Johnson 5, Turner 4, Savage 3, Brown 1.
Ohio County (34) — Vanover 10, Kennedy 9, Embry 4, Gray 4, Bullock 3, Gaddis 2, Sandefur 2.
LATE WEDNESDAY OHIO COUNTY 48, HANCOCK COUNTY 36
Ella Gaddis scored 12 points, Shelby Probus added 11 points, and Camryn Kennedy finished with 10 points in the Lady Eagles’ win at the Independence Bank Classic at the Sportscenter.
Bailey Poole posted 12 points to pace the Lady Hornets.
HANCOCK COUNTY 9 8 7 12 — 36
OHIO COUNTY 11 12 10 15 — 48
Hancock County (36) — Poole 12, Morris 9, L. Roberts 9, House 6.
Ohio County (48) — Gaddis 12, Probus 11, Kennedy 10, Embry 6, Bullock 4, Sandefur 3, Decker 2.
BOYS OWENSBORO 71, CASTLE (IND.) 68
Amari Wales poured in 27 points to guide the Red Devils to a win in the Independence Bank Classic at the Sportscenter.
Kenyata Carbon scored 19 points for OHS (10-3), and Dylan Talbott finished with 16 points.
Weston Aigner scored 26 points for Castle (3-4), which also got 14 points from Brayden Bishop.
CASTLE 17 24 14 13 — 68
OWENSBORO 22 14 19 16 — 71
Castle (68) — Aigner 26, Bishop 14, Niehaus 9, Watson 8, Cunningham 6, Nunge 5.
Owensboro (71) — Wales 27, Carbon 19, Talbott 16, Rogers 5, Powell 2, Taylor 2.
McLEAN COUNTY 65, LUDLOW 41
Jaxon Floyd scored 15 points, and Cruz Lee finished with 14 points in the Cougars’ win in the Independence Bank Classic at the Sportscenter.
Brodie Cline and Evan Ward added 10 points apiece for McLean County (9-4).
Ryan Gaiser led Ludlow (6-4) with 16 points.
LUDLOW 7 10 9 15 — 41
McLEAN COUNTY 20 7 15 23 — 65
Ludlow (41) — R. Gaiser 16, Brandenburg 6, Powell 6, Henderson 6, Rice 5, A. Gaiser 2.
McLean County (65) — Floyd 15, Lee 14, Cline 10, Ward 10, Riley 8, Durbin 4, Haerle 2, Brawner 2.
UNION COUNTY 65, DAVIESS COUNTY 62
Gage Phelps scored 15 points, and Cole Burch recorded 14 points with 13 rebounds as the Panthers fell at the Sportscenter.
Jack Payne and Isaiah Tomes added 10 points apiece for DC (4-7).
Izaiah Manuel posted 21 points for the Braves (8-3). Kaleb Kanipe scored 15 points, and Ethan Corbett added 10.
UNION COUNTY 9 19 14 23 — 65
DAVIESS COUNTY 15 15 16 16 — 62
Union County (65) — Manuel 21, Kanipe 15, Corbett 10, King 6, Hughes 2, Johnson 2.
Daviess County (62) — Phelps 15, Burch 14, Payne 10, Tomes 10, Dees 9, McCampbell 4.
MARION COUNTY 56, HANCOCK COUNTY 51
Devyn Powers scored 19 points as the Hornets fell at the Central Kentucky Christmas Invitational in Lebanon.
Kaleb Keown scored 14 points for Hancock County (3-10), and Ryan Ogle added 11 points.
James Jewell tallied 29 points to pace the Knights (1-13), and Brady Hutchins chipped in 10 points.
MARION COUNTY 11 11 15 9 10 — 56
HANCOCK COUNTY 13 14 12 9 5 — 51
Marion County (56) — Jewell 29, Hutchins 10, Smith 8, Vancleave 7, Burch 2.
Hancock County (51) — Powers 19, Keown 14, Ogle 11, Emmick 6, Ferry 1.
WHITLEY COUNTY 69, APOLLO 39
Jaden Kelly scored 17 points in the Eagles’ loss at the Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic in Hodgenville.
Apollo fell to 1-10.
Ashton Reynolds posted 20 points for Whitley County (6-3), Brayden Mahan added 14 points, and Bryce Anderson chipped in 11 points.
APOLLO 8 17 10 4 — 39
WHITLEY COUNTY 16 17 14 22 — 69
Apollo (39) — Kelly 17, Tutt 8, Morphew 4, Stites 4, Masterson 3, Smith 3.
Whitley County (69) — Reynolds 20, Mahan 14, Anderson 11, Queener 8, Fuson 6, Petrey 6, Gonzalez 3, Wetherill 1
