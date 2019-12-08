Hannah McKay scored 15 points as Owensboro Catholic High School rolled to a 56-36 girls' basketball victory over Pope John Paul II on Saturday at the Independence Bank Classic at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
McKay's outing followed her 26-point, 21-rebound performance from Friday night at Bowling Green.
The Lady Aces (2-1) also got 12 points from Spencer Harvey, while Isabella Henning finished with 10 points.
Ashley Malone scored 13 points to lead Pope John Paul II (7-2).
POPE JOHN PAUL II 3-7-17-9 -- 36
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9-18-10-19 -- 56
Pope John Paul II (36) -- Malone 13, O'Neill 6, Keaton 5, Pearson 5, Van Metre 4, Barber 3.
Owensboro Catholic (56) -- McKay 15, Harvey 12, Henning 10, Reid 9, Maggard 8, Moore 2.
LOUISVILLE MALE 43, McLEAN COUNTY 41
Natalie Patterson scored 11 points as the Lady Cougars fell in the Independence Bank Classic at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Makena Rush added 10 points and 12 rebounds for McLean County (2-1).
Desaine Mhango paced Male (3-0) with 11 points.
McLEAN COUNTY 14-9-12-6 -- 41
LOUISVILLE MALE 10-14-11-8 -- 43
McLean County (41) -- Patterson 11, Rush 10, Hampton 9, McMahon 5, Walker 4, Burrough 1, Galloway 1.
Louisville Male (43) -- Mhango 11, Carr 9, White 6, Edelen 4, Griggs 4, Grinter 3, Hargrove 2, Martin 2, Carter 1.
