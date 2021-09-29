The Lady Aces were playing for Brian Hardison Tuesday night.
The Owensboro Catholic High School volleyball team competed without its longtime head coach — who was in the hospital for major surgery — and captured a 3-1 victory over district foe Daviess County at the OCHS gymnasium.
The Lady Aces won 19-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-17, and assistant coach Becky Taylor said every point was for Hardison.
“They were playing with him on their sleeves,” Taylor said afterward. “I haven’t told them all the information, but they know it’s serious.
“It took a lot for him to trust us, but we’re a team. He knew that Cate (Sights) was good hands and Hadley (Latham) was good hands. I think they didn’t know it, but tonight, they see it. I think now they know.”
According to Sights, it didn’t take much motivation to inspire her team.
“Daviess County’s always a huge game, so the adrenaline all day, we were getting hyped up,” she said.
The Lady Panthers (14-9, 4-1 in 9th District) led by as many as five points on six different occasions behind solid play from junior Josie Newcom in the first set, but Catholic (18-5, 4-1) stayed within striking distance throughout. DC led 20-15 before three straight points brought the Lady Aces to within two points. However, DC closed the set on a 5-1 run for the 25-19 victory.
Catholic trailed 19-14 in the second set until kills by Paige Miles and Kennedy Murphy helped shift the momentum in the Lady Aces’ favor. Catholic reeled off a 9-3 scoring run to pull ahead, then won the set’s final two points for a 25-23 margin.
Quick starts in the third and fourth sets established the tone for the remainder of the evening.
The Lady Aces opened the third frame with a 20-8 advantage before closing out the 25-15 win. A 6-1 scoring run by Catholic built an 18-10 lead in the fourth set, and the Lady Aces were able to keep DC at bay for a 25-17 victory.
“We didn’t get our hopes up too much, because last time, we were up 2-0 and they came back,” said Sights, who credited her team’s defensive adjustments for making the difference Tuesday. “... Josie, they were playing her every toss, but it took us a long time to figure out how to read her and how to set up our defense.”
Sights led the Catholic attack with 19 kills, 33 digs and three blocks, while Murphy posted six kills and 17 assists. Latham added six kills with six digs and three blocks, and Miles recorded five kills with a team-high 27 assists, 10 digs and three blocks.
Other top producers for the Lady Aces were Abby Baughman (four kills); Olivia Castlen (seven blocks, five kills, three aces); Emily Christian (11 digs, four aces); Blair Riney (20 digs); and Abigail Williams (three kills).
DC statistics were unavailable.
The Lady Panthers return to action Thursday when they host Breckinridge County, while Catholic will travel to play in the Quad State Tournament at McCracken County starting Friday.
The focus for the Lady Aces now, Sights said, is to keep the momentum going.
“Keep the momentum, for sure, keep communicating as a team,” she said. “Try not to change too many things, no more adjustments — just keep working on the same things.”
