The Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces are 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic champions once again.
Using defensive pressure to fuel its hot shooting, Catholic rolled to a 62-23 win over Edmonson County in the region’s All ‘A’ title game Wednesday night at the St. Mary of the Woods Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
“It’s been that way the entire year,” said acting Lady Aces head coach Phil Riney, who was filling in for Michael Robertson. “We caused a lot of turnovers, which gives us a lot of opportunities. “We didn’t always convert on them, but we like having a lot of opportunities. Our defense has always triggered what we do offensively for the most part, that’s the way we’ve always been at Catholic.
“They did a good job tonight. I’m proud of them. Anytime you can win a championship, it’s a good thing.”
COVID prevented Catholic from playing in last year’s All ‘A’ region championship game, but Wednesday’s victory gave the Lady Aces their fourth title in the last five years — and their 16th of the last 18 seasons.
Karmin Riley scored a game-best 17 points, including 15 points on five 3-pointers in the first half, to lead Catholic (12-4). Hailee Johnson and Lauren Keelin added 11 points apiece, and Katie Riney dished five assists.
The first four minutes of the contest were back and forth until Riley drilled a 3-pointer to spark an 11-2 run, giving Catholic a 16-7 lead through the opening quarter.
Riley scored nine points in the second quarter, helping the Lady Aces pull ahead for a 32-13 advantage at intermission.
“I think Edmonson did a good job of slowing us down a little bit with what we wanted to do offensively,” Phil Riney said. “We had to be a little more patient than usual. I was proud of us in the second half, finally starting to find some gaps in their zone and being able to penetrate with their passing.
“I think they were frustrated a little bit. Edmonson did a good job in the first half causing that, but they settled down in the second half.”
Catholic limited Edmonson County (5-9) to only three points in the third quarter and held a commanding 45-16 lead heading into the final frame.
The Lady Aces began working in reserve players with substitutions in the fourth quarter, but it didn’t slow Catholic’s attack. The Lady Aces closed the game on a 9-0 run behind 3s from Lillie Martin and Olivia Castlen.
OCHS made 22-of-40 shots from the field for 55%, along with an 11-of-20 mark from 3-point range (55%) and 14 turnovers.
Edmonson County, led by Paige Wolfe’s seven points, made 9-of-22 shot attempts (40.9%) but went 0-for-5 from beyond the arc with 31 turnovers.
Riney credited Catholic’s tough early-season schedule for getting the Lady Aces ready to perform.
“We’ve had a really, really tough schedule,” he said. “At one time, we were ranked No. 1 in the state in strength of schedule, now we’re third in the state in strength of schedule. It’s really served us well, coming back and playing our regional teams.
“Right now, we’re trying to find the right mix of players. We got a lot of them that can play, and that’s a great thing. Just keeping them focused and ready to play, that’s the big part.”
EDMONSON COUNTY 7 6 3 7 — 23
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 16 16 13 17 — 62
Edmonson County (23) — Wolfe 7, Vincent 6, Shabaz 3, Williams 3, Cook 2, White 2.
Owensboro Catholic (62) — Riley 17, Johnson 11, La. Keelin 11 Castlen 6, Martin 5, Randolph 3, Goetz 2, Grant 2, Hayden 2, Traylor 2, Riney 1.
