Maci Merritt went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Brooke Hamilton struck out 11 batters and allowed one hit as Owensboro Catholic topped Hancock County 5-0 in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic championship game Tuesday night at Vastwood Park in Hawesville.
Hamilton added three hits at the plate for the Lady Aces (7-5), who scored all five runs in the fourth inning.
Lily Roberts struck out 13 batters in the circle for Hancock County (9-5) but couldn’t overcome Catholic’s scoring flurry.
Catholic will advance to the All ‘A’ Classic state tournament later this month at Jack C. Fisher Park.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 000 500 0 — 5 9 0
HANCOCK COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Li. Roberts. 2B-Hamilton, Merritt (OC).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 17, DAWSON SPRINGS 0
The Lady Mustangs erupted for 13 runs in the first frame of a three-inning rout in Greenville.
Macy Cotton went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs for Muhlenberg County (9-3), Abry Carver posted a double with three RBIs snd two runs, and Jaycee Phillips added a triple with two RBIs and three runs. Sophia Wilkins went 2-for-2 with two runs, Joshlynn Noe hit a double and scored three times, Abigail Skaggs added a double and two runs, and Josie Davis plated a pair of runs.
Dawson Springs (0-9) was held without a hit against MCHS starter Ava Carver.
DAWSON SPRINGS 000 — 0 0 1
MUHLENBERG COUNTY (13)4x — 17 10 0
WP-Av. Carver. 2B-Ab. Carver, Cotton, Noe, Skaggs (M). 3B-Phillips (M).
BASEBALL OWENSBORO 9, DAVIESS COUNTY 6
Cadin Ray and Connor Hallmark had two hits and three RBIs apiece to lead the Red Devils to a district win at DCHS.
Blake Kimbrell added two hits and two runs for OHS (7-5, 1-0 9th District), with Ray and Evan Hampton also scoring two runs each.
Cason Troutman went 3-for-3 with two runs for DC (8-5, 0-1), and Decker Renfrow plated two runs.
OWENSBORO 330 300 0 — 9 10 4
DAVIESS COUNTY 220 101 0 — 6 6 3
WP-Ray. LP-Mewes. 2B-Hampton (O). 3B-Renfrow (DC).
GIRLS TENNIS OWENSBORO 7, EDMONSON COUNTY 2
The Lady Devils captured a win at Centre Court behind singles victories from Emma Embry, Riley Hunt, Whitley Ford, Caroline Smith and Anna Travis.
OHS picked up doubles wins from Smith-Ford and Embry-Hunt.
BOYS TENNIS OWENSBORO 8, EDMONSON COUNTY 1
The Red Devils earned a victory at Centre Court with singles wins from Walker Gaddis, Andrew Diebel, Jeremy Gillihan Miles McDaniel and Romer Payne.
Doubles victors for OHS were Gaddis-John Clay Ford and Diebel-McDaniel.
