Hannah Robbins struck out nine batters and allowed only three hits in Owensboro Catholic’s 9-0 softball win over Lyon County on Friday at the Owensboro Catholic Classic at Jack C. Fisher Park.

Lilli Grant drove in two run with a double for the Lady Aces (18-7), while Maci Merritt finished 2-for-2. Addison Tignor also went 2-for-4.

