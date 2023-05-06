Hannah Robbins struck out nine batters and allowed only three hits in Owensboro Catholic’s 9-0 softball win over Lyon County on Friday at the Owensboro Catholic Classic at Jack C. Fisher Park.
Lilli Grant drove in two run with a double for the Lady Aces (18-7), while Maci Merritt finished 2-for-2. Addison Tignor also went 2-for-4.
Brenna Breitrick hit a double for the Lady Lyons (6-15).
The Catholic Classic resumes Saturday at noon.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 101 313 — 9 10 0
LYON COUNTY 000 000 — 0 3 3
WP-Robbins. LP-Perry. 2B-Grant, Jones, Tignor (OC). 2B-Breitrick (LC).
GIRLS TENNIS APOLLO 5, MEADE COUNTY 0
The E-Gals swept competition at the Owensboro Tennis Complex, getting singles wins from Sophey Jennings, Kyndall Hayden and Erin McManus.
Doubles victors for Apollo were Ella Hayden-Emma Parker and Maddie Jones-Vidhi Patel.
BOYS TENNIS APOLLO 2, MEADE COUNTY 2
The Eagles split a matchup at the Owensboro Tennis Complex.
Singles winners for Apollo were Ben Austin and Jamison Franey.
