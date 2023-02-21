Jenna Krampe scored a team-high 21 points, including 19 in the second half, as the Owensboro Catholic High School girls basketball team pulled away for a 68-44 victory against Daviess County in the first round of the 9th District Tournament Monday night at Owensboro High School.

With the win, the Lady Aces (21-9) advance to face Owensboro (19-9) in Thursday’s district championship game. Both teams will automatically advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.