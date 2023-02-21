Jenna Krampe scored a team-high 21 points, including 19 in the second half, as the Owensboro Catholic High School girls basketball team pulled away for a 68-44 victory against Daviess County in the first round of the 9th District Tournament Monday night at Owensboro High School.
With the win, the Lady Aces (21-9) advance to face Owensboro (19-9) in Thursday’s district championship game. Both teams will automatically advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
“Jenna Krampe did a great job,” OCHS coach Michael Robertson said of the junior forward. “She’s done what I’ve known she could do all year long. To that, our two guards and people who got the ball were also looking up and finding her and able to make good outlet passes.
“All in all, it was a great team game. Still got to finish some of those underneath, got to be stronger and keep playing tough, because it’s just going to get harder each and every game.”
The Lady Aces built a 7-2 lead out of the gate, but DC’s Adylan Ayer scored five straight points to tie the game with 3:34 left in the first quarter. Catholic’s Karmin Riley hit a 3-pointer to spark a 10-0 run and help the Lady Aces take a 17-7 advantage after the first eight minutes.
Hailee Johnson opened the second quarter with a steal and a layup to give Catholic a 12-point lead, and the Lady Aces pushed their advantage to 26-12 with 5:27 left in the quarter. A 7-0 run trimmed DC’s deficit to seven points with 1:26 left before halftime, but consecutive baskets by Johnson and Katie Riney put the Lady Aces up 30-19 at intermission.
Krampe scored 13 points in the third quarter, helping Catholic outscore the Lady Panthers 22-11 in the period and take a 52-30 advantage into the fourth.
Catholic extended its lead to 60-34 on Lauren Keelin’s steal and layup with less than five minutes remaining, and the Lady Aces closed out the win from there.
“We ran some offense for once,” Robertson said of his team’s second-half performance. “We found the people that we needed to find and took advantage of some of our mismatches that we had seen on film, some of the things that we thought we could take advantage of. I also thought Jaiden Grant came in and gave us some big minutes tonight, not only offensively (four points), but she did a good job defensively getting some rebounds.
“All in all, I think it was a great team effort. Everybody that played contributed, and I was happy with that.”
Johnson finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists for Catholic, while Riley chipped in 10 points. Riney dished a game-high nine assists to go with three rebounds and two steals. Lauren Keelin grabbed a trio of boards, and Krampe swiped two steals.
The Lady Aces shot 50% from the field, including 3-of-12 from 3-point range (25%), and made 7-of-13 free throws (53.8%). They turned the ball over 11 times but collected 16 assists on 29 made baskets.
“It was fun,” Robertson said. “It was back to Owensboro Catholic basketball, the way we’ve played forever. That’s what makes us hard to guard is when we’re sharing the ball, we’re cutting, we’re making that extra pass and making that shot, and we’re going and playing hard. We’re playing well like that.
“Overall, we did a good job. We’ve got a big task ahead of us on Thursday, but we’re on to the regional tournament, and that’s the key.”
Ayer produced a game-high 27 points with seven rebounds to lead Daviess County (14-17), while Zoey Beehn added nine points and 10 rebounds.
The Lady Panthers shot 48.7% from the field, including 3-of-9 from beyond the arc (33.3%), and made 3-of-6 foul shots (50%) but were plagued by 24 turnovers.
DAVIESS COUNTY 7 12 11 14 — 44
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 17 13 22 16 — 68
Daviess County (44) — Ayer 27, Beehn 9, Spurrier 6, Cain 2.
Owensboro Catholic (68) — Krampe 21, Johnson 12, Riley 10, Hayden 9, Le. Keelin 5, Grant 4, Riney 4, La. Keelin 3.
