After trailing by double digits at intermission, the Lady Aces woke up in the second half.
Spencer Harvey, Isabella Henning and Hannah McKay finished with 14 points apiece, and Owensboro Catholic cranked up the defensive intensity after halftime to rally for a 55-44 victory over Apollo in the Girls’ 9th District Basketball Tournament championship game Thursday night at the Sportscenter.
Both teams will advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament, and it was the third straight district crown for the Lady Aces (22-10).
“I was proud of the girls,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said afterward. “They all played really well. They all came in, gave me a lot of effort and were ready to play. I’m just happy that we were able to get this victory tonight and hope we continue it next week.”
However, it took some time for the Lady Aces to really get going.
Catholic led 10-8 after the first eight minutes, but the E-Gals (21-9) came out firing in the second quarter. Apollo opened the frame on an 8-0 run, and behind eight points from Amber Dunn, the E-Gals surged ahead for a 30-20 lead at halftime — outscoring Catholic 22-10 in the period.
“I thought in the first half, we had a lot of energy,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “We were able to hit some shots, and that always makes you feel good. I thought we did a good job defensively, too, in the first half. We held them to 22 points. That’s pretty good.
“The momentum changed there in the third quarter. We made some costly turnovers that led to direct scores. Anytime you make a turnover against a team like that who has that much experience and they’ve been there, done that — a tournament-type of team — it’s gonna multiply, and they’re gonna make those turnovers count into points.”
Harvey’s 3-pointer at the start of the third quarter sparked a 13-3 Catholic run, with McKay converting a conventional three-point play to tie the contest at 33 with 2:11 left in the frame.
The E-Gals pulled ahead 40-35 after a three-point play and a pair of free throws by Dunn, but the Lady Aces scored five points in the final 5.3 seconds — Ally Maggard went 1-of-2 at the free-throw line, Henning was fouled after an offensive rebound and made 1-of-2 foul shots, and McKay scored on the putback, drew a foul and made the free throw — to tie the game.
The fourth quarter was all Catholic.
Henning scored seven points in the final eight minutes, and the Lady Aces outscored the E-Gals 15-4 down the stretch to seal the win.
“She was getting deflections, playing really well defensively,” Robertson said of Henning, who also recorded five rebounds, three steals and two assists. “Offensively, she was getting to the rim, getting fouled — just a great floor game. She’s a leader on this team, she stepped up, and she’s a gamer.”
Harvey and McKay swiped four steals apiece, and McKay added 10 rebounds for Catholic, which shot 15-of-40 from the floor (38%), 2-of-9 from distance (22%), 23-of-32 on free throws (72%), and committed eight turnovers.
Dunn produced game-best numbers of 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead Apollo, which also got eight points from Shelbie Beatty, 10 rebounds from Zoe Floyd and four assists from Amaya Curry. The E-Gals shot 18-of-36 from the field (50%), 4-of-16 from 3-point range (25%), 4-of-7 on foul shots (57%), and committed 15 turnovers.
“She’s just so scrappy,” Payne said of Dunn. “It’s those intangibles that she brings. You know when she’s on the floor, and when she has to come out, you can feel it that she’s not on the floor. She just does so much for us.”
Heading into next week’s regional tournament, Payne just wants her players to clean up the little things.
“We’ve worked on it, but we need to zero in a little bit more on valuing the basketball, making sharper passes and more north-and-south movements instead of east-and-west,” she said. “Our guards are capable of doing those things, but we just got caught there in a little whirlwind.
“Tonight just wasn’t our night, and (Catholic) had a lot to do with that.”
Robertson didn’t make any predictions, but he wouldn’t be surprised if both teams met again.
“I’m not saying we’ll both be there in a week and a half, but I think both of us will be tough outs,” he said. “Both of us will compete. That’s a great team over there that we just defeated, and they’ve been playing well all year long, so that’s a good win for us.”
APOLLO 8-22-10-4 — 44
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 10-10-20-15 — 55
Apollo (44) — Dunn 24, Beatty 8, Daugherty 6, Curry 4, Floyd 2.
Owensboro Catholic (55) — Harvey 14, Henning 14, McKay 14, Maggard 7, Head 4, Reid 2.
