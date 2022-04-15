The Owensboro Catholic High School softball team built a three-run advantage and held off a late surge by Hancock County to capture the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic championship Thursday night at Parents Park.
The Lady Aces finished as the statewide All ‘A’ Classic runners-up last season, and coach Jeremy Phelps said getting back to that point has been a goal for his team since the offseason.
“We were lucky enough to get to the championship game last year, and these girls know,” he said. “Having experienced that, they want to experience it again. So, it’s tremendous. That’s been our focus.”
However, Phelps added, getting past Hancock County was no easy feat.
The pitchers for both teams excelled in the circle, with Catholic starter Brooke Hamilton striking out 12 batters with two earned runs, four hits and two walks in the complete-game win.
On the other side, Lily Roberts — who entered the contest in the top three of the state’s strikeouts leaders — also fanned 12 batters with three earned runs on four hits with five walks in seven innings.
“We knew going in how good of a pitcher we were going against,” Phelps said. “We talked about our approach at the plate. We knew it was going to be a battle, we knew it was going to be a low-scoring game, we knew it was going to be like that. It was just nice to come out on top here.”
The Lady Aces (10-5) struck in the first inning when Brooke Hamilton singled to drive in Addison Tignor, who drew a walk to get on base.
Catholic went ahead by two runs in the fourth when Abbie Dukate singled, advanced to second on Maci Merritt’s sacrifice bunt and then scored following Hancock County’s throwing error to third base.
Bailey Hamilton clubbed a solo home run to center field in the fifth frame to round out the Lady Aces’ scoring.
The Lady Hornets (14-2) remained within reach, though.
Ella Staples drilled a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning after Brooke Toler led off with a double, drawing her team to within 3-2. Roberts’s towering shot on the very next at-bat had a chance to tie the contest before curving foul down the right-field line.
From there, though, the Lady Hornets could get no closer.
“Two good pitchers going at it tonight,” Hancock County coach Dwayne Wroe said. “We knew runs were going to be a premium, and we didn’t put any pressure on them early in the game.
“I was proud of the girls for battling and putting the effort out, to have a chance to win it. We missed a home run by about two feet that would’ve tied it. We had the tying run on second in the last inning and just came up a little short. Two good teams going at it, somebody’s got to win and somebody’s got to lose.”
Dukate finished with two hits for Catholic, while Staples was the Lady Hornets’ offensive leader with two RBIs.
Though disappointed with the loss, Wroe said, he was pleased with the way his squad competed.
“One of our goals is to win the All ‘A’ region and advance to state, but we still got a lot of softball left,” he said. “We’re still having a heck of a year. I wouldn’t trade my girls for anything. Hopefully, we can pick ourselves back up and finish strong.”
Phelps credited his players’ experience for helping the Lady Aces pull through.
“We’ve been in some tough games early in the year,” he said. “We’ve been in some tight, tight games, some 12-inning games, so I think that had a lot to do with it.
“Plus, playing games in our district is never easy. It’s always a battle, and Hancock County is the same way. They’re one county over, they know us, we know then, the girls are all friends outside of the games — that was a nice win for us.”
Hancock County returns to action Monday when it hosts Breckinridge County, and Catholic plays again Tuesday with a home matchup against Daviess County.
The statewide All ‘A’ Classic begins with pool play on April 30 at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 100 110 0 — 3 4 0
HANCOCK COUNTY 000 002 0 — 2 4 1
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Li. Roberts. 2B-Toler (HC). HR-Ba. Hamilton (OC), Staples (HC).
