Owensboro Catholic put together its race of the year and captured the girls' Class A, Region 2 championship for the first time in 16 years on Saturday at Ephram White Park in Bowling Green.
It was particularly meaningful for Lady Aces coach Jim Ivey, who, after 15 years, is retiring from his cross country duties at the conclusion of the season. Catholic's last title had been under coach David Jarboe in 2003.
"I feel blessed to be able to do what I've done for so long," Ivey said, "and this is one of the coolest groups I've ever coached. They've battled through a lot this season, and their resilience has been very impressive.
"The girls did it, and this was a great victory for our program."
In the same race, Hancock County senior Hailie LaMar emerged as individual champion, covering the 3.1-mile course in 19:46 -- winning by more than a minute.
"This was a breakout season for Hailie and I couldn't be more proud of her," Hancock County coach Wes Meserve said. "She's continued to improve every year, and there's a big difference between last season and this season -- she's just been outstanding."
Catholic placed four runners among the top 11, including runner-up Alex Scheithe (20:53) and third-place Katie Hayden (20:55). Also scoring for the Lady Aces were Kate Weafer (9th, 22:10), Kaylee Morris (11th, 22:25) and Ella Claire Goetz (21st, 23.45).
Catholic prevailed with 40 points and Hancock County was second with 69.
In addition to LaMar's stellar performance, the Lady Hornets got scoring from Allyson Voyles (8th, 22:06), Della Nevitt (14th, 22:57), Julianna Nevitt (27th, 24:53) and Morgan Curry (28th, 24:58).
Other teams qualifying for Saturday's KHSAA state championships at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington were third-place Metcalfe County (72) and fourth-place Green County (4th, 75).
On the boys' side, Owensboro Catholic senior John Cason ran to a convincing individual title in 16:49 -- 25 seconds ahead of runner-up Mason Stone of Green County (17:14).
The Aces (61) finished third, behind champion Bethlehem (35) and runner-up Green County (49). Hancock County was the final team to qualify for state, placing sixth (166).
In addition to Cason's superb showing, Catholic got scoring from Joe Fusco (5th, 17:58), Logan Jones (15th, 19:08), Jude Neal (16th, 19:12) and Ty Gatten (28th, 20:10).
Hancock County scorers were Christopher Woodward (14th, 19:02), Jackson Turner (25th, 19:51), Jacom Wagner (41st, 21:29), Hayden Shearn (48th, 22:11) and Nolan DeJarnette (49th, 22:25).
Whitesville Trinity, which placed seventh (193), got top-30 performances from Gavin Howard (26th, 19:53) and Jacob Howard (29th, 20:21). Also scoring for the Raiders were Lucas Rhodes (45th, 21:52), Dalton Millay (47th, 22:00) and Nicholas Ward (64th, 26:22).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.