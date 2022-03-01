Hailee Johnson scored a game-high 16 points, and the Owensboro Catholic High School girls basketball team captured a 63-34 win over Muhlenberg County in Monday’s 3rd Region Tournament first-round matchup at the Sportscenter.
Maddie Hayden added 10 points for the Lady Aces (26-9), who forced 24 total turnovers and generated scoring opportunities behind their full-court pressure.
It wasn’t perfect, OCHS coach Michael Robertson said, but it was enough to get the job done.
“Defensively, we were lackadaisical sometimes on our press,” he said. “We kind of got out of position and that allowed for them to get some easy buckets. But overall, we did a real good job.
“They kept changing their defenses up and giving us fits. We weren’t always able to see exactly what they were doing, but we did execute our offense a lot better than we have. We were able to find people and we were patient, so that was good.”
Catholic opened the game on a 12-2 run and never looked back. The Lady Aces led 14-5 at the first break before pushing ahead for a 25-10 advantage at intermission.
A 9-0 run out of halftime gave Catholic early momentum in the second half, allowing the Lady Aces to extend their lead to 45-18 following consecutive layups by Hayden with 50 seconds left in the frame.
“She’s energy,” Robertson said of Hayden. “She plays with so much. She’s so quick, she anticipates so well so when she’s able to get in those lanes, she’s really able to create havoc on the defensive end.”
Aven Proffitt drilled a 3-pointer on an out-of-bounds play with 0.6 seconds left in the third, pulling the Lady Mustangs (10-17) to within 47-23 heading into the final eight minutes.
Kinsley Goetz, in her return to the lineup for Catholic, scored six points in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Aces close out the game. She and Karmin Riley finished with eight points apiece.
“Kinsley Goetz, for not being able to play (recently), I thought she looked really energized and ready to go,” Robertson said. “That was good to see.”
Brooklyn Stewart finished with 12 points for Muhlenberg County, which also got 11 points from Sarah-Cate Boggess.
“We tried to emphasize that there’s no pressure on them whatsoever, just get out there and have fun and play hard,” Lady Mustangs coach Mike Harper said. “I thought they played hard, but they felt the pressure a little bit. Most of those kids haven’t played in the regional tournament before, so that was a first for a lot of them.”
With such a young team that’s still learning and growing, Harper hopes the regional tournament experience will pay off down the line.
“They’re a great bunch of kids, and I’ve been thrilled with them,” he said. “They’ve improved a great deal from the first part of the year.
“We need to work on some things — our athleticism and get a little bit better at playing defense and handling the basketball. We’ve come so far, because almost every night we played, we got pressed. We got a little bit better as we went along, and even though (Catholic’s) athleticism bothered us, I think we got to a point where we could handle presses.”
The Lady Aces will return to action in the 3rd Region Tournament semifinals Friday.
“I think we could’ve been a little bit more focused and our effort could’ve been a little better, but overall this time of the year, you’re going to take it,” Robertson said. “Win or go home. We won, we’ll take it, we play on Friday. Now we’re in the final four of the region.”
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 5 5 13 11 — 34
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14 11 22 16 — 63
Muhlenberg County (34) — Stewart 12, Boggess 11, Proffitt 6, Joines 4, Wilkins 1.
Owensboro Catholic (63) — Johnson 16, Hayden 10, Goetz 8, Riley 8, Riney 7, Martin 3, Conkright 2, Le. Keelin 2, Marston 2, Randolph 2, Traylor 2, La. Keelin 1.
