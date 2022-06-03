LEXINGTON — As the season progressed, the Owensboro Catholic High School girls 4x100 relay team continued improving. After setting a new personal record week after week, including in the regional championship meet, the Lady Aces capped off the year with their best performance yet.
The quartet of Carol Staples, Maleigha Shelton, Mallary Bailey and Emilee Cecil finished in 51.89 seconds to capture first place at the KHSAA Class 1-A State Track & Field Championship Meet on Thursday at the UK Outdoor Track Facility in Lexington.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Staples, who also finished 17th in the triple jump (30-01.50). “A little emotional because three of us are seniors, so this is the last time we’re ever going to do this race. It was emotional, but a good emotional.
“It’s been our goal ever since we started.”
The Lady Aces knew they were a favorite to win, especially after earning the top seed from their performance at the regional meet. With that, however, came added pressure.
“It’s definitely tough to know that everyone’s looking at you, that everyone’s out to race against you and beat you,” said Shelton. “It’s a little bit more pressure to go out there and still win. It’s also a good feeling because that means you have put in the work, you have worked to get that seed. It’s a good and bad feeling at the same time.
“It just means that we went out there, we worked as hard as we could, we gave it all we could, and that means the world, knowing that we could go out there and do it.”
Not to be deterred, Catholic stuck to the same recipe that has yielded success all season long.
“It feels really good that we could do it again, going in with all the nerves,” said Cecil, who was a part of Catholic’s 4x100 state championship team in 2019 alongside Bailey. “All the nerves paid off.
“Most of it was focused on the handoffs. We had to get the handoffs right.”
Bailey, a sophomore, had earlier finished eighth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.16) and used it as motivation.
“I thrive off competition,” said Bailey, who later was 12th in the 300 hurdles (51.73). “I was coming in a little angry because I didn’t think I did that well in the 100. I just used it and I ran.”
Catholic coach Jim Ivey said his team didn’t have any room for error — with only the four available to compete.
“At some point, you just take what the Lord sends you and do the best you can,” he said, with a laugh, “and against all odds in this situation.
“I always try to get them to buy into ‘Be aggressive, we’re not going to be complacent on our handoffs. If you nail these three handoffs, you’re going to be in the thick of winning.’ They bought in, and they won it with a personal record with that team.”
Catholic finished 20th overall with 11 points.
Hancock County’s Lexus Ralph placed fifth in the 400-meter dash (1:02.85).
The Lady Hornets’ 4x800 relay team of Allyson Voyles, Sydney Weatherholt, Isabella Ross and Ralph finished 12th (10:56.68), while the group of Alaina Rudd, Voyles, Ross and Ralph was also 12th in the 4x400 (4:36.67).
McLean County’s Kashlynn Rice placed eighth in the 200 dash (27.71) and 15th in the long jump (14-03.00).
On the boys side, McLean County’s Kadyn McElvain was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles (40.17) despite running into some trouble on the track.
“It was good,” said McElvain, a senior. “After I hit that hurdle and I saw three people go past me, I thought, ‘I’m not going to get top three,’ but I had to kick it in gear.
“I thought I could catch Connor (Dill), but he went over the last hurdle and took two steps and that was it.”
Dill, from University Heights, won in 39.89.
Despite the finish, McElvain was proud of the way he performed in the race that featured a top-heavy field.
“I knew I could either be first or I could be fifth,” he said. “I wanted first but came in second. Came up short of the goal, but it was good.
“This was a lot better than our state meet last year. Last year, we struggled bad. We didn’t place anything. Last year, I got ninth — one spot off of placing — and I sat over there and was so upset that I cried. I had a teammate come up and say we’d be back, and here we are.”
The Cougars also got performances from their 4x100 relay team of McElvain, Zach Clayton, Bryce Durbin and Edin Millay (seventh, 46.15); their 4x400 relay team of the same participants (10th, 3:41.62); and Durbin in the long jump (14th, 18-10.50).
“We’ve been super happy with everything,” said McLean County coach Seth Lancaster. “There’s a reason why they’re here. They worked all year long to be here.”
McLean County boys finished 20th overall with 10 points.
Hancock County’s Cooper Jones was 12th in 400-meter dash (53.81).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.