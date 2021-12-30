The Owensboro Catholic High School girls basketball team captured a pair of victories at the FirstBank Holiday Bash on Wednesday in Bowling Green.
In a 67-44 win over Taylor County, Hailee Johnson and Katie Riney each scored 13 points to pace Catholic.
The Lady Aces (8-4) then rolled past South Warren, 75-44, led by Johnson’s 14 points. Kinsley Goetz added 11 points, and Karmin Riley chipped in 10 points.
Catholic will play Marshall County for the tournament championship Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at South Warren High School.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 18 20 17 12 — 67
TAYLOR COUNTY 11 10 10 13 — 44
Owensboro Catholic (67) — Johnson 13, Riney 13, Riley 9, Goetz 8, Conkright 6, La. Keelin 6, Randolph 5, Le. Keelin 3, Grant 2, Hayden 2.
Taylor County (44) — Bell 15, K. Fortner 6, Sprowles 6, Knifley 5, B. Fortner 4, Hunt 4, Goodin 2, Raikes 2.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 28 11 22 14 — 75
SOUTH WARREN 10 17 11 6 — 44
Owensboro Catholic (75) — Johnson 14, Goetz 11, Riley 10, Randolph 8, Hayden 7, Le. Keelin 7, Riney 6, Traylor 5, Conkright 3, Castlen 2, La. Keelin 2.
South Warren (44) — Enlow 9, Martin 9, Hudson 8, Hedges 6, Munpeth 4, Bolin 3, Frank 3, Durbin 2.
LADY DEVILS SPLIT PAIR
Owensboro bounced back from a 56-19 loss to Marshall County to claim a 48-43 victory over Oldham County in a pair of games at the FirstBank Holiday Bash in Bowling Green.
In the victory, Alyrica Hughes scored 20 points to pace Owensboro’s effort. Lizy Phillips added 11.
The Lady Devils moved to 7-7.
OWENSBORO 11 1 3 4 — 19
MARSHALL COUNTY 9 21 17 6 — 56
Owensboro (19) — Hughes 8, Phillips 4, Worth 4, Wilkins 2, Hogg 1.
Marshall County (56) — Driver 30, Langhi 10, Waller 6, Teague 5, Hall 2, Henson 2.
OWENSBORO 9 13 13 13 — 48
OLDHAM COUNTY 7 11 13 12 — 43
Owensboro (48) — Hughes 20, Phillips 11, Hogg 8, Carter-Swanagan 4, Badger 3.
Oldham County (43) — K. Batts 17, Palazzolo 10, A. Batts 4, Roberts 3, Flynn 3, Kloek 2, Turner 2, Wood 2
TRINITY GOES 1-1 AT HOME
The Lady Raiders fell 53-47 to Central Hardin but bounced back for a 49-38 victory over Russellville in two games at the Lady Raider Christmas Classic in Whitesville.
Josie Aull scored 20 points for Trinity in the win, while Cassidy Morris added 17 points and 11 rebounds.
The Lady Raiders are now 3-4.
RUSSELLVILLE 12 3 5 17 — 38
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 9 13 14 13 — 49
Russellville (38) — Dowlen 16, Cawthorne 14, Collier 5, Kees 2.
Whitesville Trinity (49) — Aull 20, Morris 17, Hibbitt 8, Hatfield 2, McDaniel 2.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY 45, McLEAN COUNTY 35
Breanna Frailley scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the Lady Cougars’ loss at the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Tournament in Bowling Green.
McLean County fell to 2-9.
NeVaeh Day scored 13 points for Christian County (4-6).
McLEAN COUNTY 6 9 10 10 — 35
CHRISTIAN COUNTY 11 13 3 18 — 45
McLean County (35) — Frailley 16, Burrough 8, Miller 8, Rice 2, Blades 1.
Christian County (45) — Day 13, Catlett-Watkins 7, Bagwell 6, Killebrew 6, McGregor 6, Bridges 5, Harris 2.
MEADE COUNTY 61, WAYNE COUNTY 43
Peyton Bradley scored 29 points, including nine made 3-pointers, in the Lady Waves’ win at the Banker’s Hardwood Classic in Russell Springs.
Meade County improved to 10-5.
MEADE COUNTY 17 7 24 13 — 61
WAYNE COUNTY 13 12 8 10 — 43
Meade County (61) — Bradley 29, Hardesty 8, Medley 7, Durbin 6, Crawley 5, Ray 3, Babb 2, Clanton 1.
LATE TUESDAY MEADE COUNTY 48, BISHOP BROSSART 25
Aubrey Hardesty scored 14 points for Meade County in the Banker’s Hardwood Classic.
Peyton Bradley added 10 points.
MEADE COUNTY 9 18 15 6 — 48
BISHOP BROSSART 7 8 4 6 — 25
Meade County (48) — Hardesty 14, Bradley 10, Durbin 8, Ray 6, Babb 5, Medley 5.
BOYS OHIO COUNTY 56, CASTLE (IND.) 53
Parker Culbertson scored 16 points in the Eagles’ win at the Independence Bank Classic at the Sportscenter.
Cooper Allen and Elijah Decker each had 15 points for Ohio County (7-3).
Weston Aigner scored 21 points for Castle (3-3), and Caleb Niehaus had 14.
OHIO COUNTY 17 9 11 19 — 56
CASTLE 18 11 14 10 — 53
Ohio County (56) — Culbertson 16, Allen 15, Decker 15, Morse 9, Southard 1.
Castle (53) — Aigner 21, Niehaus 14, Watson 8, Bishop 5, Cunningham 3, Nunge 2.
APOLLO 56, NELSON COUNTY 44
Eli Masteron scored 14 points to lead the Eagles at the Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic in Hodgenville.
Apollo improved to 1-9.
Lincoln Boone scored 17 points for Nelson County (1-9).
APOLLO 12 12 19 13 — 56
NELSON COUNTY 15 9 8 12 — 44
Apollo (56) — Masterson 14, J. Kelly 9, Tutt 9, K. Kelly 6, Smith 6, Stites 6, Morphew 4, Anderson 2.
Nelson County (44) — Boone 17, Robertson 10, Strenecky 8, Dorsett 7, Theis 2.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 53, DAVIESS COUNTY 50
Cole Burch scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Panthers’ loss at the Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Classic.
Gage Phelps added 14 points for DC (4-6).
Gavin Grubbs scored 18 points for UHA (3-6).
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 9 13 15 16 — 53
DAVIESS COUNTY 14 10 12 14 — 50
University Heights (53) — Grubbs 18, Northington 10, Quarles 8, Walton 8, Thomas 6, Brown 2.
Daviess County (50) — Burch 15, Phelps 14, Dees 8, McCampbell 8, Payne 3, McCain 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.