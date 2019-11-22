Indiana Wesleyan bolted from the gate to take a 30-point halftime advantage and never looked back in a 98-45 conquest of visiting Brescia in a women's basketball game Thursday night in Marion, Indiana.
The hosts led 21-8 at the first break before outscoring the Lady Bearcats 28-11 in the second period to secure a 49-19 lead at intermission.
Indiana Wesleyan (6-2) was led by forward Adrianna Trexler, who came off the bench to score a game-best 21 points. Madison Davis scored 16 and another reserve, Anne Secrest, added 15.
Brescia (3-7) was paced by reserve Ashley Sheldon, who scored seven points.
Indiana Wesleyan shot 58% from the field, including 6-of-12 accuracy from 3-point range.
Brescia was limited to 28% shooting, making only 2-of-16 shots from distance. BU shot well from the foul stripe, making 13-of-16 attempts (81%).
BU was victimized by 24 floor errors.
