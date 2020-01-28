Kenzie Renfrow scored a game-high 19 points, and Grayson County’s high-intensity defense helped the Lady Cougars take a 59-48 girls’ high school basketball victory over Daviess County on Monday night at DCHS.
The Lady Panthers (8-12) jumped out to an early 8-2 lead and carried a 17-15 advantage into the second quarter, but Grayson County — fueled by forcing turnovers and keeping DC off balance — outscored DC 21-10 in the second period.
Rachael Snyder’s hook shot just before the horn capped off a 6-0 run, giving Grayson County a 36-27 halftime lead.
“In the second quarter, we really made a run on them,” Lady Cougars coach Ted Hill said. “It probably could’ve been worse, but we got sloppy there and turned it over a little bit, got into some foul trouble and had to pull our press back. The second quarter was huge.”
Snyder finished with 17 points for Grayson County (15-6), which built a 40-29 lead less than two minutes into the second half.
However, the Lady Panthers had an answer in the form of an 11-4 run sparked by a 3 from Emma Anderson. Brooklyn Daugherty’s layup with 1:04 left in the frame cut the DC deficit to 44-40 through three quarters.
“We knew that they were gonna bring that pressure,” DC coach John Kirkpatrick said. “It’s nonstop for 32 minutes, so you’ve got to give it to Coach Hill and those kids. What they do is pretty impressive, honestly.
“I think we did a relatively good job handling the pressure and beating the press, but you’re still a little rushed (on offense). We would find streaks where we would make some shots, but I think that’s taxing on your defense when you’re constantly playing in transition and not hitting shots.”
Katie Mewes paced the DC offense with 15 points, followed by Daugherty with 13 points.
Both teams traded 3s early in the fourth quarter, with consecutive long balls from Renfrow and Bailey Snyder pushing the Lady Cougars ahead 53-43 with 5:16 to go.
Daugherty hit another 3, and Mewes put in a layup to pull DC within 55-48, but the Lady Panthers couldn’t get any closer from there.
“We made an adjustment at halftime defensively and it showed promise for a while, but they caught on a little bit,” Kirkpatrick said. “(Renfrow) is super skilled and pretty tough to guard.
“I like the way we battled. There’s no quit in us. We’re in all these close games, and I think it’ll pay dividends.”
For Hill, a first-year coach at GCHS, the victory was a step in the right direction for his squad.
“I knew they were gonna play hard,” Hill said of DC. “Coach Kirkpatrick does a great job here. Even though those kids are young, they can shoot it, and they play hard.
“We’ve got a veteran bunch, smart, and they play hard day in and day out. My four seniors get after it and they set the pace for all the young ones. That’s the way you’ve got to play. You can do a lot when the kids have heart.”
GRAYSON COUNTY 15-21-8-15 — 59
DAVIESS COUNTY 17-10-13-8 — 48
Grayson County (59) — Renfrow 19, R. Snyder 17, B. Snyder 9, Kiper 5, Riggs 5, Robinson 2, Vincent 2.
Daviess County (48) — Mewes 15, Daugherty 13, Ayer 9, Anderson 6, Glenn 5.
