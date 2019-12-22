The McLean County High School girls' basketball team wrapped up a 3-0 showing at the Delilah Gonzalez Shootout in Campbellsville with two victories on Saturday -- a 52-39 win over host Taylor County and a 75-43 conquest of Louisville Fairdale.
Hailee Johnson led the Lady Cougars (6-4) in the opener with 13 points. Makena Rush-Owen added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Kamryn McMahon recorded 12 points.
Johnson finished with a game-high 24 points in McLean County's second contest.
Johnson was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, with the Lady Cougars' Rush-Owen, McMahon and Alyssa Burrough being named to the all-tournament team.
McLEAN COUNTY 15-8-10-19 -- 52
TAYLOR COUNTY 6-12-11-10 -- 39
McLean County (52) -- Johnson 13, McMahon 12, Rush-Owen 12, Hampton 6, Burrough 5, Patterson 2, Frailley 2.
Taylor County (39) -- Maynard 18, Smith 6, Goodin 5, Broussard 4, Farmer 4, Sprowles 2, Robertson 2.
FAIRDALE 4-9-15-15 -- 43
McLEAN COUNTY 23-23-18-11 -- 75
Fairdale (43) -- Paulson 13, Battle 10, Robertson 7, Young 5, Durham 4,
McLean County (75) -- Johnson 24, Patterson 8, Rush-Owen 8, Blades 7, Burrough 6, Bell 6, Galloway 6, Frailley 5, McMahon 5.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 54, EASTERN 37
Grace Hauslein scored 20 points to guide the Lady Mustangs at the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament in Mount Washington.
Destin Armour added 14 points for Muhlenberg County (7-2).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 9-17-9-19 -- 54
EASTERN 10-10-6-11 -- 37
Muhlenberg County (54) -- Hauslein 20, Armour 14, Joines 9, Browning 5, Boggess 2, Combs 2, Stovall 2.
Eastern (37) -- Gasaway 13, McDaniel 9, Smith 9, Saettel 3, Roselle 2, Foos 1.
APOLLO 63,ADAIR COUNTY 24
Kassidy Daugherty scored 19 points to help the E-Gals roll to victory at the Russellville Food Bank Classic.
Zoe Floyd hauled in 11 rebounds to pace Apollo (5-3) on the glass.
APOLLO 15-19-15-16 -- 63
ADAIR COUNTY 4-6-9-5 -- 24
Apollo (63) -- Daugherty 19, Beatty 9, Sanders 9, Rowan 7, Dunn 5, Rhodes 5, Douglas 4, Carter 3, Floyd 2.
Adair County (24) -- Smith 6, Campbell 5, Sttots 5, Day 4, Collins 2, Carter 1, Cheatham 1.
BOYSDAVIESS COUNTY 63, HOPKINSVILLE 53
Joe Humphreys scored 16 points to help the Panthers capture a win at the Fuller Physical Therapy Holiday Classic in Dixon.
Camron Johnson recorded 15 points for DC (5-5), with Bo Stratton and Ryan Thomson adding 10 points apiece.
Humphreys and Johnson were both named to the all-tournament team.
DAVIESS COUNTY 15-15-13-20 -- 63
HOPKINSVILLE 10-16-15-12 -- 53
Daviess County (63) -- Humphreys 16, Johnson 15, Stratton 10, Thomson 10, Gibson 4, Kato 4, Barron 2, Burch 2.
Hopkinsville (53) -- Victor 18, Jesse 14, Smithrudd 10, McKnight 4, Nicholas 4, Burks 2, Head 1.
ACES SPLIT PAIR
Owensboro Catholic dropped a 54-50 decision to Murray before bouncing back for a 77-55 victory over Hickman County in a pair of games at the Hebrews 12 Coffee Christmas Classic in Morgantown.
Brian Griffith scored a game-high 20 points for Catholic (5-3) in the loss, with Ji Webb adding 14 points.
Griffith and Webb recorded 18 points each in the win. Sam McFarland added 12 points, and Drew Hartz chipped in 10.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 13-11-10-16 -- 50
MURRAY 16-10-13-15 -- 54
Owensboro Catholic (50) -- Griffith 20, Webb 14, Hartz 6, Riney 5, Scales 4, McFarland 1.
Murray (54) -- Whitaker 18, Taylor 13, Boggess 12, Duffy 10, McCallister 1.
HICKMAN COUNTY 8-11-21-15 -- 55
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 17-20-22-18 -- 77
Hickman County (55) -- Midyett 17, Hicks 13, Harper 9, Ward 5, Prince 4, Guess 3, Johnson 2, Hayden 2.
Owensboro Catholic (77) -- Griffith 18, Webb 18, McFarland 12, Hartz 10, Riney 8, Mundy 7, Jones 2, Scales 2.
LOUISVILLE WAGGENER 72, OWENSBORO 66
Amari Wales scored 14 points as the Red Devils fell in the Century Mortgage Derby City Jam in Louisville.
Jaiden Greathouse added 12 points for OHS (5-3), with Isaac Humphrey chipping in 11 points.
OWENSBORO 22-12-21-11 -- 66
WAGGENER 16-19-15-22 -- 72
Owensboro (66) -- Wales 14, Greathouse 12, Humphrey 11, Wimsatt 9, Carbon 8, Hagan 6, Dickinson 4, Brown 2.
OHIO COUNTY 80,WARREN EAST 53
The undefeated Eagles rolled to their seventh straight win with a victory in the Warren East Holiday Hoops Classic.
Ohio County made 14-of-34 3-point attempts and recorded 21 assists on 31 made baskets.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY 65, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 59
Kevin Foster scored 18 points as the host Raiders fell in the Dental Designs of Owensboro Christmas Classic in Whitesville.
Ethan Howard added 13 points for Trinity (3-6), while Landon Hall and Landon Huff chipped in 10 points apiece.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY 11-13-19-22 -- 65
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 10-10-23-16 -- 59
Crittenden County (65) -- O'Leary 21, Mott 19, Turley 14, Carlson 7, Dobbins 3, Morgeson 1.
Whitesville Trinity (59) -- Foster 18, Howard 13, Hall 10, Huff 10, Wathen 6, Dickens 2.
