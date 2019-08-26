When Michael Lovett took over as head coach of the Owensboro High School girls' soccer team, his first priority was to change the top-to-bottom culture of the program.
Four games into his tenure, the Lady Devils are 2-2 -- but, more importantly, they're taking Lovett's preachings to heart.
"I was hoping we wouldn't get off to a slow start, but we did," said Lovett, whose squad opened the 2019 campaign with two consecutive losses. "The girls are still getting to know me, and I'm still getting to know them. I think the overall team demeanor and focus over the past couple of weeks has been really good, though."
OHS opened the season with a 10-0 district loss at Daviess County, then went down 3-0 in the first half before battling back against Lyon County. Although the Lady Devils ultimately lost, 6-5, they scored five goals after intermission in an effort that eventually came up short.
However, two straight wins -- a 1-0 victory over district foe Apollo and a 5-2 conquest of Muhlenberg County -- have Owensboro's players feeling some posititve momentum.
"They're starting to form their identity as fighters," Lovett said. "That's something they've been lacking, is a will to fight for that extra goal and to fight for that win.
"We still have some tough competition to play, and we'll take our lumps, but getting their confidence and their fight and their want-to up to a new level will really help us moving forward."
The Lady Devils have seen balanced production along the way, as well.
Ella Bratcher, Rylee Cox and Evelyn Pierson have each scored two goals apiece for OHS, with Pierson dishing out a team-high three assists. Abby Beck, Sydney Ladd, Natalie LaMar and JaNyiah Wimberly have recorded one goal apiece.
Eight of the Lady Devils' 10 goals have been assisted, with six different players tallying at least one helper apiece.
"They're really starting to communicate better on and off the field," Lovett said. "Communication is key, not just to success, but even just staying in games and being competitive. The more you communicate, the more you're on the same page. They're figuring that out, and that's been huge."
It's much easier to coach soccer when everyone is unselfish, Lovett added.
"It's great; that's the way I like to coach," he said. "My philosophy for the past 22 years is I don't care who scores, as long as we score. The system we have is set up for whoever is in the right place at the right time will get their scoring opportunity. We've had some unlikely goal scorers on paper, but if you watch us in practice and see how we execute, it's not a surprise."
As the Lady Devils head into the remainder of their season, beginning with Tuesday's district tilt at Owensboro Catholic, OHS coaches want to see them continue to do what's worked so far, along with an increased attention to detail.
"You can't hit a home run every time," Lovett said. "There's a reason why you have to nip and tuck and poke and prod, because eventually you'll wear the other team down by doing the little things right. That's when you go for the home run.
"They're starting to understand what I mean and how it transpires throughout a game. We're still working, but it makes me proud as a coach to watch them grow."
