The Owensboro High School softball team captured a 2-0 victory over Webster County on Friday in Dixon.
The Lady Devils (5-11) got RBIs from Paige Hughes and Sophie Moorman, with hits from Hughes, Moorman (double), Elli Embry (triple), Addison Hill and Brooke Keller.
Embry, Elli Connor and Catie Jewell each swiped a base, and Kirsten Tindle earned the pitching win with two strikeouts and no hits in four innings.
TENNIS BOYS APOLLO 5, MUHLENBERG CO. 4
The Eagles won in Greenville behind singles victories from Jamison Franey, Maddox Tucker and Harey Panuelo.
Apollo’s doubles winners were Franey/Tucker and Panuelo/Taw Moo.
Victories for Muhlenberg County came from Heath Embry, Payton Evitts, Isaac Whitaker and Embry/Evitts.
OWENSBORO 3, MEADE COUNTY 2
The Red Devil were victorious in Brandenburg with singles wins from Dylan Mather and Andrew Diebel.
OHS also picked up a doubles victory from Ryan Sovar/Dustin Payne.
GIRLS APOLLO 5, MUHLENBERG CO. 4
The E-Gals won in Greenville, garnering singles wins from Sophey Jennings, Emma Parker, Ella Hayden and Emmie Kate Williams.
Apollo’s doubles winners were Hayden/Williams.
Muhlenberg’s victors included Sarah-Cate Boggess, Baker Hardison, Boggess/Hardison and Sidney Merer/Abigail Latham.
MEADE COUNTY 3, OWENSBORO 2
The Lady Devils fell in Brandenburg, getting doubles victories from Whitley Ford/Caroline Smith and Annie Iracane/Izzy Tipmore.
