The Owensboro High School girls basketball team opened Saturday’s contest with a flourish and held off visiting Apollo for a 37-31 victory at the OHS gymnasium.
The Lady Devils (13-10, 1-3 in 9th District) set the tone early by racing out to a 13-0 first-quarter advantage, but OHS coach Jansen Locher knew it would end up being a battle.
“No lead is ever safe in girls basketball,” he said afterward. “If anything, our team has been slow some games and picking up in the second half, so starting off fast was really huge. When they went on that run, instead of being down six, eight, 10 points like we were early in the season, we still had a lead after that. We were able to weather the storm.”
Apollo (12-11, 2-3) began stringing together buckets at the start of the second frame with Amaya Curry’s layup kickstarting an 11-0 run and drawing the E-Gals to within two points with 4:51 left until halftime. Owensboro’s Alyrica Hughes put in a layup through contact, and Lizy Phillips drained a midrange jumper to extend the Lady Devils’ lead to six, but Curry scored four points straight points to help trim the E-Gals’ deficit to 18-15 at intermission.
OHS pushed back out to a seven-point lead midway through the third frame before another pair of Curry buckets cut the advantage to 27-24. OHS closed the frame on a 6-0 run to carry a nine-point lead into the final eight minutes.
Neither team got much going offensively in the fourth, but the Lady Devils were able to hold off Apollo for the win.
Hughes finished with 12 points to pace Owensboro, while Curry paced the E-Gals with 12 points.
With Apollo’s inside presence, Jenna Dant, unavailable because of injury, the Lady Devils made it an emphasis to attack the basket on offense. Defensively, the Lady Devils worked to contain the E-Gals’ top scorers and focused on grabbing defensive rebounds after misses.
“She does so much for them, not only just scoring but rebounding and affecting things on defense,” Locher said of Dant. “Once we knew that she was out, our goal was to make things as hard as we can on Curry and Beatty. They’re two of the better, if not best, guards in the region. We wanted to make everything hard, and if they scored it was going to have to be tough baskets.
“We knew going in that it was going to be our defense and rebounding that was going to win. That’s how you win district games.”
Both teams return to action Monday, with Owensboro traveling to play Breckinridge County and Apollo heading to Greenwood.
APOLLO0 15 9 7 — 31
OWENSBORO13 5 15 4 — 37
Apollo (31) — Curry 12, Survant 7, Beatty 5, Whitlock 5, Lane 2.
Owensboro (37) — Hughes 12, Phillips 8, Worth 8, Carter-Swanagan 4, Gibson 3, Greer 2.
BOYS
OWENSBORO 94, APOLLO 35Kenyata Carbon and Amari Wales combined for 51 points, and the Red Devils ran away with a district victory at the OHS gymnasium.
Carbon poured in a game-best 27 points and Wales finished with 24 points. The pair posted 12 points apiece in the second quarter, helping the Red Devils roll out to a 61-25 halftime advantage.
OHS (17-5, 5-0 in 9th District) never looked back after intermission. The Red Devils led 70-32 at the end of the third quarter before outscoring Apollo 14-3 in the final frame.
OHS coach Rod Drake credited his players for staying focused from the tip.
“I thought we came ready to play,” he said. “We were anticipating playing (Friday) night, so it might’ve been good that we had a day off. We stressed with these guys that it doesn’t matter what their record is, it’s a district ballgame. It’s a game of respect. We have to live with these guys the rest of our lives, so it’s not hard to get up with these guys.”
The Red Devils excelled in speeding up Apollo (2-20, 0-5) to create havoc defensively.
“That’s the way we like to play, and we’re getting better playing that way without fouling early, too,” Drake said. “Our guys finally figured it to just be in position and let them make mistakes instead of forcing mistakes. We’re getting better discipline on defense.”
Owensboro’s coaches have also been pleased with the development of Carbon and Wales as the season’s progressed.
“They’re getting better playing with each other, too,” Drake said. “They kind of look for each other. It’s not selfish — when you got two guys like that, that’s what you look for. When you want to win a ballgame, that’s what we’re trying to do. Hats off to our (other players) too, they look for these guys. They’re unselfish, as well. They know where their bread’s buttered at. They know if those guys are getting off, they can get off.”
Jaden Kelly finished with 12 points for Apollo, and Eli Masteron finished with 11 points.
Both teams play again Tuesday, with Apollo traveling to Hancock County and Owensboro hosting Bowling Green.
APOLLO6 19 7 3 — 35
OWENSBORO29 32 19 14 — 94
Apollo (35) — J. Kelly 12, Masterson 11, Tutt 6, Smith 4, K. Kelly 2.
Owensboro (94) — Carbon 27, Wales 24, Taylor 9, Powell 8, Glover 7, Johnson 6, Rogers 5, Hume 3, Sanders 3, Howard 2.
