A pair of reserve players came off the bench to deliver the deciding blows Tuesday night, as Owensboro High School prevailed 2-0 in a tough and physical girls soccer match against district rival Apollo at Shifley Park’s Dale Poole Field.
Sophomore forward Addyson Riney got her foot on a loose ball in the box midway through the first half, powering in a shot that lifted the Lady Devils to a 1-0 lead at intermission.
In the second half, it was junior forward Rena Sexton who came up with an opportunistic goal in the box, putting OHS ahead by two scores with 25:38 remaining.
Lady Devils coach Michael Lovett was quick to compliment his two first-time goal scorers after the game.
“When you’re called and you get those five minutes or those 10 minutes or whatever, you can either make the most of it or complain,” he said. “Both of those girls made the most of it. I couldn’t be more proud of them scoring.”
Owensboro junior goalkeeper Chandler Worth recorded nine saves in the shutout victory, helping limit the upstart E-Gals’ attack.
“I still feel she’s the best goalkeeper in the region and has been for all three of her years,” Lovett said. “And she still has this year and another year to go. She is just a special, athletic girl, but she’s learned the position of goalkeeper, which makes her so smart to that position. We’re not afraid to play it to her feet, she’s not afraid to ask for it, and it truly helps to have her behind us.”
The win was the first of the season for OHS (1-1, 1-1 in 9th District), which Lovett said showed an improved effort compared to last week’s defeat at Daviess County. Now, he’d like to see his players stay mentally sharp moving forward.
“We dodged a couple bullets,” Lovett admitted. “One thing I tell them is when you get up, you’ve got to keep your feet on the accelerator, and you know when you let up, that other team’s always there. And they were, and we dodged a couple bullets of them scoring. Fortunately, they didn’t, and we were able to capitalize on a couple chances — and that was the difference.”
Apollo (0-3, 0-2) had opportunities at times, but more than anything, coach David Woeste was pleased with his team’s effort in what he called “a barn-burner.”
“Defensively, we have to tie it up a little bit, but I felt like our kids played good soccer,” he said. “I felt like we played good possession soccer, that’s starting to happen. I felt like we fought and fought in this game.
“This is a big rivalry, so I felt that we fought really hard. We’re pretty young still — we only have four seniors, we’ve got a lot of youth, and we finally got a middle school team this year — so it’s taking time. We’re getting closer and closer, it seems like, but we’re not quite there yet.”
And, Woeste added, Tuesday’s contest was a good measuring stick for his program.
“(Owensboro) had some really good athletes, and we hung with them,” he said. “This was another really good test for us.”
The Lady Devils return to action Thursday night when they host Grayson County, while Apollo hosts Meade County on Saturday.
